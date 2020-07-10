Friday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed C Jake Hanson to a rookie contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Matt Moore to a one-year contract. Waived QB Shea Patterson.
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP’s Nick Davila, Wilmer Flores, Chris Mauloni and Gabriel Sequeira to minor league contracts.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Announced Jim Lites Chairman of the Dallas Stars and Managing Director of Northland Properties Corporation. Promoted Brad Alberts to President and CEO.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY SC — Agreed to terms with F Tesho Akindele to a two-year contract extension.
University of Alabama Birmingham — Announced Joe Guthrie as softball head coach.
