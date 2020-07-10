Friday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed C Jake Hanson to a rookie contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Matt Moore to a one-year contract. Waived QB Shea Patterson.

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP’s Nick Davila, Wilmer Flores, Chris Mauloni and Gabriel Sequeira to minor league contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Announced Jim Lites Chairman of the Dallas Stars and Managing Director of Northland Properties Corporation. Promoted Brad Alberts to President and CEO.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Agreed to terms with F Tesho Akindele to a two-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

University of Alabama Birmingham — Announced Joe Guthrie as softball head coach.

