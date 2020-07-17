Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Transactions

July 17, 2020
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 3B Blaze Jordan and LHP Shane Drohan to minor league contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Austin Meadows on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Aaron Loup from Durham (IL).

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Released OF Juan Lagares and RHPs Kyle Barraclough and Seth Frankoff.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Released LHP Fernando Abad.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Kelvin Beachum to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Sean Day to a one-year, two-way contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Cam Hausinger and F Kenny Hausinger.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Corey Wray as Assistant General Manager.

