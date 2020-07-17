Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 3B Blaze Jordan and LHP Shane Drohan to minor league contracts.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Austin Meadows on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Aaron Loup from Durham (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of INF Jason Kipnis from Triple-A Iowa.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Released OF Juan Lagares and RHPs Kyle Barraclough and Seth Frankoff.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Released LHP Fernando Abad.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Jarrod Uthoff.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Kelvin Beachum to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Sean Day to a one-year, two-way contract.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Cam Hausinger and F Kenny Hausinger.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Named Corey Wray as Assistant General Manager.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.