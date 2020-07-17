Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 3B Blaze Jordan and LHP Shane Drohan to minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Daniel TIllo and C Nick Dini on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released RHP Adam Warren.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Austin Meadows on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Aaron Loup from Durham (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of INF Jason Kipnis from Triple-A Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Jacob Hurtubise on a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Released LHP Jake McGee and RHP Bryan Shaw.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed IF Drew Smith and LHP’s Brandon Knarr and Jason Munsch to minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Released OF Juan Lagares and RHPs Kyle Barraclough and Seth Frankoff.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Released LHP Fernando Abad.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Jarrod Uthoff.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Kelvin Beachum to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Sean Day to a one-year, two-way contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Cam Hausinger and F Kenny Hausinger.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Corey Wray as Assistant General Manager.

