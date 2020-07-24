Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Transactions

July 24, 2020 2:59 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — RHP Hector Velazquez cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled OF Daniel Johnson.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Cs Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers on the IL. Recalled Cs William Contreras and Alex Johnson.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

WASHINGTON – Signed DEs Chase Young and James Smith-Williams, RB Antonion Gibson, T, Saahdiq Charles, WR Antonion Gandy-Golden, C Keith Ismael, LB Khaleke Hudson,S Kamren Curl and DL David Bada.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Agreed to mutually part ways with Head Coack Frank De Boer.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed T Ethan O’Connor to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

WASHINGTON AND LEE — Hired Donna Hodgert as Manager of Athletics Facilities and Equipment.

