Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — RHP Hector Velazquez cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Norfolk (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled OF Daniel Johnson.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Cs Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers on the IL. Recalled Cs William Contreras and Alex Johnson.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
WASHINGTON – Signed DEs Chase Young and James Smith-Williams, RB Antonion Gibson, T, Saahdiq Charles, WR Antonion Gandy-Golden, C Keith Ismael, LB Khaleke Hudson,S Kamren Curl and DL David Bada.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Agreed to mutually part ways with Head Coack Frank De Boer.
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed T Ethan O’Connor to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON AND LEE — Hired Donna Hodgert as Manager of Athletics Facilities and Equipment.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.