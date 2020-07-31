Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Transactions

July 31, 2020 10:30 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of 2B Nick Madrigal from Schaumburg training facility. Designated RHP Kelvin Herrera for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF Cameron Maybin on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Travis Demeritte from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Fernando Rodney to a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected LHP Kris Bubic from alternate training site. Transferred LHP Foster Griffin to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Jorge Lopez on the Family Medical Emergency List.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP Jordan Montgomery from alternate training site. Placed RHP Tommy Kahnle on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 28.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected 1B Greg Bird and RHP Jimmy Herget from alternate training site. Designated RHP Ariel Jurado for assignment.

National League

NFL SPECIAL COUNSEL FOR CONDUCT — Suspended Antonio Brown without pay for first 8 regular-season games of 2020 season for violations of NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHP Cody Allen to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tony Gonsolin. Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Placed C Rene Rivera on the IL. Recalled RHP Franklyn Kilome from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Will Harris on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 29.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Isaiah Prince on the reserve/Opt-Out list. Signed QB Joe Burrow.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released WR Tony Brown, LB Jermaine Grace, DE George Obinna and DT Justin Zimmer.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released FB Jordan Jones and G Cole Madison.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed ILB Dylan Cole and CB Gareon Conley on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed LB Jerome Baker and DB Zach Sieler on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated T Blake Brandel from the reserve/COVID-19 List.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB’s Raymond Calais and Aca’Cedric Ware on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived WR’s Jaydon Mickens and Spencer Schnell and LB Nasir Player.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Morgan Barron on an entry-level contract.

SOCCER

UNITED STATES SOCCER FEDERATION — Hired Karen Leetzow as the Chief Legal Officer.

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Placed F Josef Martinez on the Season-Ending Injury List. Signed F Erick “Cubo” Torres.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced Assistant Coach/Assistant General Manager Tom Torres has left the team to pursue other interests.

