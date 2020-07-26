Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

German Cup draw goes ahead despite missing teams

July 26, 2020 3:47 pm
 
1 min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The draw for the first round of the German Cup took place Sunday despite more than a third of the entries still having to be confirmed due to coronavirus-enforced delays.

Bayern Munich’s title defense will begin against one of four teams from the Middle Rhein wine-making region in western Germany – Alemannia Aachen, FC Düren, Viktoria Arnoldsweiler or FC Pesch. They have to complete the Middle Rhein Cup.

Altogether 23 of the 64 teams have still to be decided for the German Cup first round, which is due to be played from Sept. 11-14.

“We had the draw so early so the amateur clubs can prepare for the hygiene measures. We have to name the stadiums. There are a lot of uncertainties this year,” German football federation president Fritz Keller said.

Advertisement

The Bundesliga season finished late after being suspended for two months due to the pandemic, while soccer at lower levels had to wait longer to be allowed to continue. Many local cup competitions have yet to be completed.

        Insight by Swish and Riverbed: Learn about the key factors an agency needs for success in digital IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Borussia Dortmund faces a local derby at third-division side MSV Duisburg, and Leipzig was drawn at second-division Nuremberg. Bayer Leverkusen – which lost the final 4-2 to Bayern in Berlin’s empty Olympiastadion three weeks ago – faces a trip to the winner of the Hamburg Cup.

Hertha Berlin will visit third-division Eintracht Braunschweig and city rival Union Berlin travels to second-division Karlsruher SC. All other Bundesliga sides were drawn against unknown opponents.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year