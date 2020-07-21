Giants 6, Athletics 2

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|
|A.Slter lf
|4
|1
|3
|5
|
|M.Smien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Flres 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|D.Slano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Dggar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Dar.Ruf dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Canha cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sndoval 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pscotty rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|McCrthy 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Dubon cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grssman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Mchin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ystzmsk rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Tromp c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jo.Bart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|030
|000
|300
|—
|6
|Oakland
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
E_Watson (1), Sanchez (2). DP_San Francisco 1, Oakland 0. LOB_San Francisco 3, Oakland 6. 2B_Slater 2 (4), Tromp (1). HR_Piscotty (1). SF_Davis.
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Smyly W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baragar H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Garcia H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Navas
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea L, 0-2
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Petit
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diekman
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Weems
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hendriks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Anderson (Murphy), Manaea (Sandoval).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales First, Brennan Miller Second, Doug Eddings Third, Rob Drake LF, Brian Knigh.
T_2:43. A_
