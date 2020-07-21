Listen Live Sports

Giants 6, Athletics 2

July 21, 2020 12:39 am
 
< a min read
      
San Francisco Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 30 2 4 2
A.Slter lf 4 1 3 5 M.Smien ss 4 0 0 0
W.Flres 3b 4 0 1 1 Chapman 3b 2 1 0 0
D.Slano 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 1 0
S.Dggar ph 1 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 1
Dar.Ruf dh 4 0 0 0 M.Canha cf 3 0 0 0
Sndoval 1b 2 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 1 2 1
McCrthy 1b 1 0 0 0 S.Brown rf 1 0 0 0
M.Dubon cf 4 1 0 0 Grssman lf 4 0 1 0
Crwford ss 2 0 0 0 S.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0
Sanchez ph 2 0 0 0 V.Mchin ph 1 0 0 0
J.Davis rf 2 2 1 0 To.Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0
Ystzmsk rf 1 0 0 0
C.Tromp c 3 2 2 0
Jo.Bart c 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 030 000 300 6
Oakland 010 100 000 2

E_Watson (1), Sanchez (2). DP_San Francisco 1, Oakland 0. LOB_San Francisco 3, Oakland 6. 2B_Slater 2 (4), Tromp (1). HR_Piscotty (1). SF_Davis.

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Gausman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson 1 1 1 1 0 1
Smyly W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Baragar H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 0
Garcia H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Watson H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gott 1 0 0 0 1 2
Navas 1 0 0 0 1 2
Oakland
Manaea L, 0-2 5 4 3 3 0 4
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 2
Diekman 2-3 2 3 3 1 1
Weems 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Anderson (Murphy), Manaea (Sandoval).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales First, Brennan Miller Second, Doug Eddings Third, Rob Drake LF, Brian Knigh.

T_2:43. A_

