Giants first baseman Brandon Belt sidelined by sore heel

July 8, 2020 11:57 pm
 
2 min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants first baseman Brandon Belt has been using a walking boot as he nurses a sore right heel that will keep him out at least a week.

Manager Gabe Kapler said Belt would be re-evaluated in 5-to-7 days but wasn’t ready to put in doubt Belt’s availability for the season opener July 23 at Dodger Stadium.

“I think making an assessment for the opening series against the Dodgers is probably a little bit premature as it relates to Brandon’s heel,” Kapler said. “I talked to him today, he was feeling pretty good. We walked across the field and then up the stairs to the clubhouse together. He was feeling fairly confident. I think more than anything else it’s probably smart to be patient and take a look at where he is in a couple of days.” The 32-year-old Belt has dealt with heel pain previously and aggravated it this time doing agility work in a ladder drill. He played in 156 games last season following two injury-plagued years and batted .234 with 17 home runs and 57 RBIs.

“He’s probably going to be down for a few days,” Kapler said.

Hunter Pence took batting practice but was unable to run the bases or play the outfield as a precautionary move because of minor pain in his foot, Kapler said, while catcher Buster Posey missed another practice because of a personal issue that also kept him away from Oracle Park for Friday’s initial session.

The team was able to return to the field for a modified simulated game after Tuesday’s workout got canceled because of a delay in the return of test results. San Francisco had received most of its results from tests done Monday and those that were back all had negative results.

“Things feel like they’re on track right now,” Kapler said of the process.

San Francisco also has firmed up plans to play at least two exhibition games against Bay Area rival Oakland.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

