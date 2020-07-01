Listen Live Sports

Giants, top pick C Bailey agree to $3.8M signing bonus

July 1, 2020 6:08 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Catcher Patrick Bailey, the 13th overall pick in last month’s amateur draft, has agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants that includes a $3.8 million signing bonus.

The 21-year-old hit .296 with six homers, including three grand slams, and 20 RBIs in 17 games in the pandemic-shortened season as a junior at North Carolina State.

He earned the Johnny Bench award as the top division one catcher, an honor also won the Giants’ Buster Posey in 2008 and Joey Bart in 2018.

He signed for well under the pick’s slot value of $4,197,300 to the Giants’ signing bonus pool.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

