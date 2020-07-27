Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Gracia new coach for Spanish club Valencia

July 27, 2020 3:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Spanish club Valencia hired former Watford coach Javi Gracia on a two-year deal on Monday.

Valencia, which finished ninth in the Spanish league this season, praised the Spaniard for being a “proponent of attacking football.”

“I’d like this great squad that we have to be a brave, aggressive and balanced side. In the end, we like talking about good football and attacking play, but the success of teams really comes through having balance,” Gracia said. “I’m sure that the fans will feel very proud of their team and they will feel represented.”

Valencia had finished fourth in the league in the last two seasons, both times securing Champions League berths. It was as high as fifth place this season, but a poor late run ended its chances of reaching European competitions.

Advertisement

Gracia was with Watford until last year, leading the club to the 2019 FA Cup final and to an 11th-place finish in the 2018-19 English Premier League — its best ever.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

The 50-year-old former defensive midfielder previously coached Rubin Kazan and Málaga, among other clubs.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz authorized to administer COVID-19 convalescent plasma