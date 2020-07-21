Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Greek Cup final postponed after gasoline bombs discovered

July 21, 2020 4:53 am
 
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek Cup final has been postponed because of fears of organized fan violence after police found gasoline bombs and wooden bats hidden near the stadium where the match was scheduled to take place.

AEK Athens and Olympiakos were to meet in the final on Sunday at Georgios Kamaras Stadium in northern Athens. But the Greek soccer federation postponed the match and said a new date and possible new venue would be found.

On Monday, police announced the discovery of 18 gasoline bombs and 12 large wooden bats hidden in a park near the stadium.

Soccer games in Greece have been held without fans since the lockdown was lifted last month.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Task force soldiers keep mail operations open while deployed