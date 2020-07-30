Listen Live Sports

Happ, Yankees to take on Means, Orioles

July 30, 2020 3:05 am
 
New York Yankees (3-1, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (2-2, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the New York Yankees on Thursday.

The Orioles finished 24-52 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 213 total home runs last year.

The Yankees went 54-22 in division play in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 290 total doubles last year.

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), John Means: (left arm), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist).

Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

