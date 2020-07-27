Listen Live Sports

Houston 8, Seattle 5

July 27, 2020 10:29 pm
 
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 9 3 Totals 32 8 8 8
Long Jr. 2b 3 1 0 0 Springer cf 5 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 2 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 2 2 2
Lewis cf 4 1 2 0 Bregman 3b 3 2 1 3
Seager 3b 5 0 1 1 Brantley dh 3 1 2 1
White 1b 5 1 2 2 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
Marmolejos dh 5 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 0 1 0
Nola c 2 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 1
Lopes rf 4 0 1 0 Tucker lf 3 2 0 0
Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 Garneau c 3 1 1 1
Seattle 003 000 200 5
Houston 004 130 00x 8

E_Seager (2), Reddick (1). DP_Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 10, Houston 5. 2B_Lopes (2), Crawford (1), Altuve (1), Brantley (2), Reddick (2). 3B_Garneau (1). HR_White (1), Bregman (1), Altuve (1). SB_Long Jr. (2), Tucker (1), Brantley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Graveman L,0-1 4 6 7 6 3 7
Guilbeau 1 2 1 1 1 0
Ramirez 2 0 0 0 1 2
Margevicius 1 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
James 3 3 3 3 5 5
Bielak W,1-0 3 1-3 4 2 1 0 4
Paredes 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Sneed H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Osuna S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

Graveman pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_James (Nola). WP_James.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:04. .

