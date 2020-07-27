Houston 8, Seattle 5

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 9 3 6 13 Long Jr. 2b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .188 Crawford ss 3 2 1 0 2 1 .333 Lewis cf 4 1 2 0 1 2 .400 Seager 3b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .313 White 1b 5 1 2 2 0 3 .235 Marmolejos dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .154 Nola c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .222 Lopes rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .444 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 8 8 8 5 9 Springer cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .063 Altuve 2b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .286 Bregman 3b 3 2 1 3 1 2 .250 Brantley dh 3 1 2 1 1 1 .467 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .308 Reddick rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .267 Tucker lf 3 2 0 0 1 0 .250 Garneau c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .333

Seattle 003 000 200_5 9 1 Houston 004 130 00x_8 8 1

E_Seager (2), Reddick (1). LOB_Seattle 10, Houston 5. 2B_Lopes (2), Crawford (1), Altuve (1), Brantley (2), Reddick (2). 3B_Garneau (1). HR_White (1), off James; Bregman (1), off Graveman; Altuve (1), off Graveman. RBIs_White 2 (3), Seager (3), Altuve 2 (3), Bregman 3 (5), Garneau (1), Brantley (6), Reddick (2). SB_Long Jr. (2), Tucker (1), Brantley (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (White, Gordon, Lopes, Long Jr.); Houston 4 (Springer, Garneau, Reddick). RISP_Seattle 4 for 12; Houston 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Seager 2, Gurriel, Correa. GIDP_Seager, Reddick.

DP_Seattle 1 (Long Jr., Crawford, White); Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Graveman L,0-1 4 6 7 6 3 7 88 13.50 Guilbeau 1 2 1 1 1 0 21 9.00 Ramirez 2 0 0 0 1 2 39 0.00 Margevicius 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA James 3 3 3 3 5 5 75 9.00 Bielak W,1-0 3 1-3 4 2 1 0 4 53 2.70 Paredes 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00 Sneed H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 0.00 Osuna S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Guilbeau 1-1, Paredes 1-1. HBP_James (Nola). WP_James.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:04. .

