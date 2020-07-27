Houston 8, Seattle 5

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|3
|6
|13
|
|Long Jr. 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.188
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|Lewis cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.400
|Seager 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|White 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.235
|Marmolejos dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Lopes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.444
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|8
|8
|8
|5
|9
|
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.063
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.250
|Brantley dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.467
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Tucker lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Garneau c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Seattle
|003
|000
|200_5
|9
|1
|Houston
|004
|130
|00x_8
|8
|1
E_Seager (2), Reddick (1). LOB_Seattle 10, Houston 5. 2B_Lopes (2), Crawford (1), Altuve (1), Brantley (2), Reddick (2). 3B_Garneau (1). HR_White (1), off James; Bregman (1), off Graveman; Altuve (1), off Graveman. RBIs_White 2 (3), Seager (3), Altuve 2 (3), Bregman 3 (5), Garneau (1), Brantley (6), Reddick (2). SB_Long Jr. (2), Tucker (1), Brantley (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (White, Gordon, Lopes, Long Jr.); Houston 4 (Springer, Garneau, Reddick). RISP_Seattle 4 for 12; Houston 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Seager 2, Gurriel, Correa. GIDP_Seager, Reddick.
DP_Seattle 1 (Long Jr., Crawford, White); Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Graveman L,0-1
|4
|
|6
|7
|6
|3
|7
|88
|13.50
|Guilbeau
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|9.00
|Ramirez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|39
|0.00
|Margevicius
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|James
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|5
|5
|75
|9.00
|Bielak W,1-0
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|4
|53
|2.70
|Paredes
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Sneed H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|0.00
|Osuna S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Guilbeau 1-1, Paredes 1-1. HBP_James (Nola). WP_James.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:04. .
