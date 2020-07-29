Indiana 106, Phoenix 100

PHOENIX (100)

Diggins-Smith 3-4 4-5 12, Turner 2-4 2-2 6, Griner 11-22 1-2 23, Taurasi 1-5 4-4 6, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2 4-4 4, Coffey 1-1 0-2 2, Smith 5-9 2-4 14, Vaughn 1-3 0-0 2, Cunningham 1-4 2-2 5, Hartley 9-15 4-8 26. Totals 34-69 23-33 100.

INDIANA (106)

Allemand 0-2 2-2 2, Dupree 9-15 3-4 23, Achonwa 3-6 0-0 6, K.Mitchell 6-11 2-2 18, T.Mitchell 6-15 10-10 24, McCowan 8-11 4-5 20, Burke 1-1 2-2 4, Vivians 3-9 2-2 9. Totals 36-70 25-27 106.

Phoenix 29 24 22 25 — 100 Indiana 27 29 20 30 — 106

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-22 (Hartley 4-6, Diggins-Smith 2-3, Smith 2-4, Cunningham 1-2, Walker-Kimbrough 0-2, Taurasi 0-4), Indiana 9-20 (K.Mitchell 4-7, Dupree 2-3, T.Mitchell 2-4, Vivians 1-3, Allemand 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 28 (Griner, Smith 7), Indiana 38 (McCowan 13). Assists_Phoenix 18 (Hartley, Taurasi 5), Indiana 17 (K.Mitchell 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 24, Indiana 23.

