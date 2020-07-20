Indians 11, Pirates 7

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|38
|11
|15
|11
|
|K.Nwman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gnzalez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rynolds lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|C.Tcker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Arryo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|1
|2
|4
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Y.Chang ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Susac dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Moran dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|J.Elmre 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|P.Evans 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|F.Reyes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|B.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Osuna 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|T.Nquin rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lplow rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.Cstro pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Dyson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Allen cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|S.Brito lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sa.Leon c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|B.Zmmer lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Buers lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pittsburgh
|020
|011
|120
|—
|7
|Cleveland
|002
|141
|21x
|—
|11
E_Arroyo (3), Perez (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 5. 2B_Evans (4), Freeman (1), Lindor (4), Elmore (2), Zimmer (4). HR_Bell (2), Moran (2), Evans (2), Heredia (1), Freeman (1), Lindor (4), Luplow (2), Bauers (1). SB_Dyson (1), Hernandez (1).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Williams
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stratton
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Rodriguez L, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Feliz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Neverauskas
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Erlin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clevinger W, 1-0
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Hand
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wittgren
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Cimber H, 2
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Wood H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Stratton.
PB_Murphy.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox First, Jerry Meals Second, Tim Timmons Third, John Bacon LF, Jansen Viscont.
T_3:27. A_
