Indians 11, Pirates 7

July 20, 2020 10:58 pm
 
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 11 6 Totals 38 11 15 11
K.Nwman ss 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 1 2 0
Gnzalez ss 3 0 0 0 Freeman 2b 2 1 2 1
Rynolds lf 2 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 2 2 1 1
C.Tcker rf 2 0 0 0 C.Arryo 3b 2 0 0 0
Frazier 2b 3 0 0 1 F.Lndor ss 3 1 2 4
Jo.Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 Y.Chang ss 2 1 1 0
A.Susac dh 1 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0
C.Moran dh 5 2 2 1 J.Elmre 1b 2 1 1 1
P.Evans 3b 4 2 2 2 F.Reyes dh 2 0 0 0
Heredia rf 2 1 1 1 B.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0
J.Osuna 3b 2 0 2 0 T.Nquin rf 2 1 1 0
J.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0 J.Lplow rf 2 1 1 1
R.Cstro pr 0 1 0 0 Mercado cf 3 0 0 0
J.Dyson cf 2 0 1 0 G.Allen cf 1 0 1 1
S.Brito lf 2 0 2 0 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0
Sa.Leon c 1 0 0 0
B.Zmmer lf 3 1 2 1
J.Buers lf 1 1 1 1
Pittsburgh 020 011 120 7
Cleveland 002 141 21x 11

E_Arroyo (3), Perez (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 5. 2B_Evans (4), Freeman (1), Lindor (4), Elmore (2), Zimmer (4). HR_Bell (2), Moran (2), Evans (2), Heredia (1), Freeman (1), Lindor (4), Luplow (2), Bauers (1). SB_Dyson (1), Hernandez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Williams 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Stratton 1 1-3 4 2 2 1 0
Rodriguez L, 0-1 1 3 4 4 1 1
Feliz 1 1 1 1 0 2
Neverauskas 1 3 2 2 0 2
Erlin 1 2 1 1 0 2
Cleveland
Clevinger W, 1-0 5 4 3 3 1 5
Hand 1 1 1 1 0 0
Wittgren 2-3 2 1 1 2 1
Cimber H, 2 1-3 3 2 2 1 1
Wood H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Stratton.

PB_Murphy.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox First, Jerry Meals Second, Tim Timmons Third, John Bacon LF, Jansen Viscont.

T_3:27. A_

