Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

IndyCar Points Leaders

July 12, 2020 4:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

Through July 11

1. Scott Dixon, 173.

2. Colton Herta, 119.

3. Simon Pagenaud, 110.

Advertisement

4. Pato O’Ward, 110.

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

5. Josef Newgarden, 106.

6. Marcus Ericsson, 93.

7. Will Power, 92.

8. Felix Rosenqvist, 88.

9. Graham Rahal, 88.

10. Santino Ferrucci, 87.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

11. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 81.

12. Alex Palou, 79.

13. Zach Veach, 78.

14. Rinus Veekay, 71.

15. Charlie Kimball, 70.

16. Takuma Sato, 69.

17. Conor Daly, 67.

18. Alexander Rossi, 66.

19. Oliver Askew, 51.

20. Jack Harvey, 49.

21. Marco Andretti, 43.

22. Max Chilton, 42.

23. James Hinchcliffe, 31.

24. Ed Carpenter, 30.

25. Dalton Kellett, 29.

26. Tony Kanaan, 20.

27. Sage Karam, 7.

28. Spencer Pigot, 7.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force building inclusive culture through appearance rule updates