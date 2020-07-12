IndyCar Points Leaders

Through July 11
1. Scott Dixon, 173.
2. Colton Herta, 119.
3. Simon Pagenaud, 110.
4. Pato O’Ward, 110.
5. Josef Newgarden, 106.
6. Marcus Ericsson, 93.
7. Will Power, 92.
8. Felix Rosenqvist, 88.
9. Graham Rahal, 88.
10. Santino Ferrucci, 87.
11. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 81.
12. Alex Palou, 79.
13. Zach Veach, 78.
14. Rinus Veekay, 71.
15. Charlie Kimball, 70.
16. Takuma Sato, 69.
17. Conor Daly, 67.
18. Alexander Rossi, 66.
19. Oliver Askew, 51.
20. Jack Harvey, 49.
21. Marco Andretti, 43.
22. Max Chilton, 42.
23. James Hinchcliffe, 31.
24. Ed Carpenter, 30.
25. Dalton Kellett, 29.
26. Tony Kanaan, 20.
27. Sage Karam, 7.
28. Spencer Pigot, 7.
