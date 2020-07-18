IndyCar Points Leaders

Through July 17
1. Scott Dixon, 213.
2. Simon Pagenaud, 163.
3. Pato O’Ward, 143.
4. Josef Newgarden, 137.
5. Colton Herta, 130.
6. Marcus Ericsson, 115.
7. Graham Rahal, 106.
8. Felix Rosenqvist, 105.
9. Santino Ferrucci, 104.
10. Will Power, 101.
11. Alex Palou, 98.
12. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 95.
13. Alexander Rossi, 94.
14. Conor Daly, 93.
15. Takuma Sato, 90.
16. Oliver Askew, 86.
17. Zach Veach, 85.
18. Charlie Kimball, 83.
19. Rinus Veekay, 81.
20. Jack Harvey, 75.
21. Marco Andretti, 51.
22. Ed Carpenter, 45.
23. Max Chilton, 42.
24. Tony Kanaan, 32.
25. James Hinchcliffe, 31.
26. Dalton Kellett, 29.
27. Sage Karam, 7.
28. Spencer Pigot, 7.
