IndyCar Schedule-Winners

June 6 — Genesys 300 (Scott Dixon)
July 4 — GMR Grand Prix (Scott Dixon)
July 11 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 1 (Scott Dixon)
July 12 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 2 (Felix Rosenqvist)
July 17 — Iowa Speedway Race 1 (Simon Pagenaud)
July 18 — Iowa Speedway Race 2 (Josef Newgarden)
Aug. 9 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, OH.
Aug. 23 — Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis, IN.
Aug. 30 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, IL.
Sept. 13 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, OR.
Sept. 19 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1, Monterey, CA.
Sept. 20 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2, Monterey, CA.
Oct. 3 — INDYCAR Harvest Grand Prix, Indianapolis, IN.
Oct. 25 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St.Petersburg, FL.
