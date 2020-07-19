Listen Live Sports

IndyCar Schedule-Winners

July 19, 2020 12:00 am
 
June 6 — Genesys 300 (Scott Dixon)

July 4 — GMR Grand Prix (Scott Dixon)

July 11 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 1 (Scott Dixon)

July 12 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 2 (Felix Rosenqvist)

July 17 — Iowa Speedway Race 1 (Simon Pagenaud)

July 18 — Iowa Speedway Race 2 (Josef Newgarden)

Aug. 9 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, OH.

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis, IN.

Aug. 30 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, IL.

Sept. 13 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, OR.

Sept. 19 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1, Monterey, CA.

Sept. 20 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2, Monterey, CA.

Oct. 3 — INDYCAR Harvest Grand Prix, Indianapolis, IN.

Oct. 25 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St.Petersburg, FL.

