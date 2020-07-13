Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Inter overcomes Torino 3-1 to move into 2nd in Serie A

July 13, 2020 5:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

MILAN (AP) — Two quick second-half goals saw Inter Milan come from behind against Torino for a confidence-boosting 3-1 win in Serie A on Monday.

Inter moved into second in the standings although its title hopes are slim as league leader Juventus has an eight-point advantage with six matches remaining.

Torino remained five points above the relegation zone.

Ashley Young and Diego Godín scored shortly after the break after a howler from Nerazzurri goalkeeper Samir Handanović gifted Andrea Belotti the opener. Lautaro Martínez all but sealed the match.

Advertisement

Inter needed a win after two disappointing results. But it was Torino which took the lead in the 17th minute when Handanović uncharacteristically spilled a corner, allowing Belotti the simplest of tap-ins.

        Insight by ServiceNow: Learn how data is revolutionizing talent management in DoD in this exclusive ebook.

Inter turned it around after the break as Martínez knocked down a ball for Young to fire in from close range, and three minutes later Godin headed in off the bar.

Inter extended its advantage in the 61st when Martínez’s shot took a deflection to loop over Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Belotti hit the bar moments later.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighter pilot accomplishes first flight after electrocution