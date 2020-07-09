Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

It’s Fauci by a length; horse wins 1st race at Keeneland

July 9, 2020 2:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A horse named for Dr. Anthony Fauci won his first race at Keeneland on Thursday.

The 2-year-old colt won by 1 length as the heavy favorite against 11 rivals in the $70,000 race. Fauci ran 5 1/2 furlongs on turf in 58.65 seconds under jockey Tyler Gaffalione and paid $4.20 to win.

Fauci finished second in his career debut at New York’s Belmont Park on June 3 for trainer Wesley Ward. The colt is named for the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who is advising the White House on the coronavirus pandemic.

The victory, worth $42,000, increased Fauci’s career earnings to $54,800.

Advertisement

Fauci was purchased for $175,000 at the 2019 Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Crews fight fire on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego