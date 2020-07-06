Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Japanese soccer and baseball to start allowing fans at games

July 6, 2020 3:03 am
 
2 min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s professional baseball and soccer leagues will begin allowing fans this week, the heads of both leagues said on Monday.

Soccer and baseball officials said the first day with fans will be Friday. The maximum number will be 5,000 or 50% of the stadium capacity — whichever is smaller.

Officials said they plan to allow stadiums to be filled to 50% capacity beginning on Aug. 1.

“We will keep a close eye on this guideline to see if it changes significantly,” said Mitsuru Murai, head of Japan’s soccer league, the J-League. “If there are no major changes, we’ll proceed with the original plan.”

Advertisement

Mitsuo Kaku, a professor at Tohoku Medical and Pharmaceutical University, was optimistic in an online news conference with league officials.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

“Of course, we have to keep an eye on the infection situation, but I think it is necessary to try this,” he said. “We are in the situation where we need to continue to run social and economic activities while managing risks.”

Japanese baseball opened its season on June 19, and soccer resumed on Saturday after a four-month delay. The soccer J-League played one round of matches before the season was stopped in February.

Hiroshige Mikamo, a professor of infectious disease at Aichi Medical University, put the responsibility on the fans.

“The teams, staff, and player have worked really hard to protect the sporting culture,”he said. “Now it’s the audience’s turn to make the effort.”

Japan has largely held the coronovirus pandemic in check with 1,000 deaths reported i na country of 126 million. By comparison, the United States has reported 130,000 deaths with a population estimated at 330 million.

However, new cases have increased recently in Tokyo. New cases on Sunday in Tokyo topped 100 for the fourth straight day.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders testify about important role amid cultural shift