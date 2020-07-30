Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets put Flacco, Williamson and Griffin on PUP list

July 30, 2020 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed quarterback Joe Flacco, linebacker Avery Williamson and tight end Ryan Griffin on the physically unable to perform list Thursday.

Flacco, the Super Bowl MVP when he led Baltimore the 2012 NFL championship, is recovering from a serious neck injury that sidelined him for half of last season with Denver. He was released by the Broncos in March, underwent surgery in April, and the Jets signed him to a one-year deal in May. They hope he will be the backup to Sam Darnold.

Williamson, projected as a starter last year, tore up his knee in a preseason game and missed the season. He said last week he will be healthy for the 2020 season, which is supposed to kick off on Sept. 13 when the Jets play Buffalo.

Griffin is recovering from ankle surgery. He had five touchdown catches last season in 13 games for New York.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
7|30 Successful Debriefings
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Training exercise refines Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations