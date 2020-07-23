Listen Live Sports

Jets sign Ashtyn Davis to get all draft picks under contract

July 23, 2020 10:36 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have signed safety Ashtyn Davis to his rookie deal, the last of the team’s nine draft picks to get under contract.

Davis was a third-round selection from Cal. The deal signed Thursday is for four years and worth $4.9 million.

Davis is scheduled to join the rest of the Jets’ rookies, quarterbacks — including Sam Darnold – and injured players on Friday at the team’s facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, for COVID-19 testing. Those players will be tested again Monday, per the NFL’s coronavirus protocol, and will be able enter the building on Tuesday if both tests are negative.

The Jets were active this week signing their draft class, inking four rookies – including offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, the No. 11 overall pick – to deals Monday before finishing off with Davis.

Davis is a versatile, athletic defensive back who was a walk-on at Cal and could be an immediate factor on special teams and in three-safety/nickel sets in the Jets’ secondary.

The Associated Press

