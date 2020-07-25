Listen Live Sports

Jets trade disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to Seahawks

July 25, 2020 4:36 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets traded disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute.

The Jets received a massive haul in the stunning deal Saturday, sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald — all pending physicals.

Seattle confirmed the trade details in a statement and welcomed him to the team in a Twitter post.

The deal ended a contentious several months for Adams and the Jets, a situation that increasingly appeared headed for a divorce when the two-time Pro Bowl selection criticized ownership early in the week and then took shots at coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas in an interview with the Daily News published Friday.

The 24-year-old was drafted by the Jets with the No. 6 overall pick out of LSU in 2017. He quickly established himself as one of the best players at his position, being selected for the last two Pro Bowls and making the All-Pro squad last year.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

