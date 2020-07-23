Listen Live Sports

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. rides 5 winners at Saratoga

July 23, 2020 7:31 pm
 
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Irad Ortiz Jr. won five races at Saratoga on Thursday, equaling his feat of a year ago.

He won the second, fourth, fifth, seventh and ninth races from his eight mounts at the upstate New York track. Last July 31, Ortiz Jr. also won five races.

The victories moved Ortiz Jr. into a tie for second in the jockeys’ standings with his brother, Jose.

Ortiz Jr. was the leading rider at Saratoga in 2015 and 2018.

“When you have the right horses, they make you look good,” he said. “To win five races in one day at any track is so special.”

Ortiz Jr.’s highest priced winner was in the ninth when Admiral Lynch paid $16.80 to win. He won the NYSSS Statue of Liberty for the second straight year, guiding Fresco to a victory that paid $3.

Hall of Famers Ramon Dominguez and John Velazquez have previously won six races in one day at Saratoga.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

