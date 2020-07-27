Kansas City 14, Detroit 6

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|14
|13
|14
|6
|6
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.400
|Lopez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.154
|Starling cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Mondesi ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.118
|Pérez c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Hernandez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.500
|Franco 3b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.313
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.077
|Mejia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cordero dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Phillips cf-rf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|4
|9
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|H.Castro 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.143
|1-Stewart pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.267
|Lugo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Mercer 3b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Maybin rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Reyes lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.357
|Kansas City
|013
|620
|002_14
|13
|2
|Detroit
|050
|001
|000_6
|9
|0
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
E_Mondesi (1), Franco (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Cordero (1), Merrifield (2), O’Hearn (1). 3B_Goodrum (1). HR_Franco (1), off M.Fulmer; Merrifield (1), off M.Fulmer; Pérez (2), off M.Fulmer; Franco (2), off Burrows; Soler (2), off Burrows; Phillips (1), off A.Castro; Jones (2), off Montgomery; Reyes (1), off Staumont. RBIs_Franco 4 (5), Merrifield 3 (4), Pérez (3), O’Hearn 2 (2), Soler 2 (3), Phillips 2 (2), Reyes 2 (2), Jones 3 (5), Schoop (1). SF_Schoop.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Gordon, Cordero); Detroit 3 (Schoop, Jones, Mercer). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 9; Detroit 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Gordon, Romine. GIDP_Mercer.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Franco, Merrifield, O’Hearn).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|2
|
|5
|5
|3
|0
|1
|46
|13.50
|Griffin, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.00
|McCarthy
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|4.50
|Staumont
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|18
|4.50
|Sparkman
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|3.00
|Speier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|10.80
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Fulmer
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|47
|13.50
|Funkhouser, L, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|5
|5
|2
|1
|40
|45.00
|Burrows
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|37
|11.57
|C.Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|Schreiber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|A.Castro
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|18.00
Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 1-0, Funkhouser 1-0, Burrows 2-2. HBP_Burrows (Merrifield).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:20. .
