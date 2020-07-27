Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 14, Detroit 6

July 27, 2020 11:06 pm
 
1 min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 14 13 14 6 6
Merrifield 2b 5 3 3 3 0 0 .400
Lopez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Soler rf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .154
Starling cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Mondesi ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .118
Pérez c 4 2 1 1 1 0 .267
Hernandez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
O’Hearn 1b 4 1 2 2 1 2 .500
Franco 3b 5 2 3 4 0 0 .313
Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .077
Mejia lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cordero dh 4 2 1 0 1 0 .143
Phillips cf-rf 4 3 2 2 1 0 .333
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 9 6 4 9
Goodrum ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .250
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .250
H.Castro 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 2 0 .143
1-Stewart pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .267
Lugo 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0
Mercer 3b-1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .143
Maybin rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .100
Reyes lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .333
Romine c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Jones cf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .357
Kansas City 013 620 002_14 13 2
Detroit 050 001 000_6 9 0

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Mondesi (1), Franco (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Cordero (1), Merrifield (2), O’Hearn (1). 3B_Goodrum (1). HR_Franco (1), off M.Fulmer; Merrifield (1), off M.Fulmer; Pérez (2), off M.Fulmer; Franco (2), off Burrows; Soler (2), off Burrows; Phillips (1), off A.Castro; Jones (2), off Montgomery; Reyes (1), off Staumont. RBIs_Franco 4 (5), Merrifield 3 (4), Pérez (3), O’Hearn 2 (2), Soler 2 (3), Phillips 2 (2), Reyes 2 (2), Jones 3 (5), Schoop (1). SF_Schoop.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Gordon, Cordero); Detroit 3 (Schoop, Jones, Mercer). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 9; Detroit 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Romine. GIDP_Mercer.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Franco, Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 2 5 5 3 0 1 46 13.50
Griffin, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 23 0.00
McCarthy 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 25 4.50
Staumont 1 2 1 1 0 3 18 4.50
Sparkman 2 2 0 0 0 2 28 3.00
Speier 1 0 0 0 2 1 23 10.80
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Fulmer 2 2-3 5 4 4 1 2 47 13.50
Funkhouser, L, 0-1 1 4 5 5 2 1 40 45.00
Burrows 2 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 37 11.57
C.Fulmer 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 0.00
Schreiber 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
A.Castro 1 1 2 2 1 1 17 18.00

Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 1-0, Funkhouser 1-0, Burrows 2-2. HBP_Burrows (Merrifield).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:20. .

