Kansas City 14, Detroit 6

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|14
|13
|14
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|H.Castro 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Starling cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|1-Stewart pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pérez c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Mercer 3b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|
|Maybin rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Mejia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cordero dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Phillips cf-rf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|013
|620
|002
|—
|14
|Detroit
|050
|001
|000
|—
|6
E_Mondesi (1), Franco (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Cordero (1), Merrifield (2), O’Hearn (1). 3B_Goodrum (1). HR_Franco 2 (2), Merrifield (1), Pérez (2), Soler (2), Phillips (1), Jones (2), Reyes (1). SF_Schoop (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery
|2
|
|5
|5
|3
|0
|1
|Griffin, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McCarthy
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Staumont
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Sparkman
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Speier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Fulmer
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Funkhouser, L, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Burrows
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|C.Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Schreiber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Castro
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
Funkhouser pitched to 7 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Burrows (Merrifield).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:20. .
