Kansas City 14, Detroit 6

July 27, 2020 11:06 pm
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 14 13 14 Totals 36 6 9 6
Merrifield 2b 5 3 3 3 Goodrum ss 4 1 1 0
Lopez 2b 0 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 1
Soler rf 4 1 1 2 H.Castro 2b 1 0 0 0
Starling cf 1 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0
Mondesi ss 5 0 0 0 1-Stewart pr 0 0 0 0
Pérez c 4 2 1 1 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
Hernandez c 0 0 0 0 Lugo 3b 0 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 4 1 2 2 Mercer 3b-1b 5 1 1 0
Franco 3b 5 2 3 4 Maybin rf 4 1 1 0
Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 Reyes lf 4 2 2 2
Mejia lf 1 0 0 0 Romine c 4 0 1 0
Cordero dh 4 2 1 0 Jones cf 4 1 2 3
Phillips cf-rf 4 3 2 2
Kansas City 013 620 002 14
Detroit 050 001 000 6

E_Mondesi (1), Franco (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Cordero (1), Merrifield (2), O’Hearn (1). 3B_Goodrum (1). HR_Franco 2 (2), Merrifield (1), Pérez (2), Soler (2), Phillips (1), Jones (2), Reyes (1). SF_Schoop (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Montgomery 2 5 5 3 0 1
Griffin, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
McCarthy 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Staumont 1 2 1 1 0 3
Sparkman 2 2 0 0 0 2
Speier 1 0 0 0 2 1
Detroit
M.Fulmer 2 2-3 5 4 4 1 2
Funkhouser, L, 0-1 1 4 5 5 2 1
Burrows 2 1-3 3 3 3 1 0
C.Fulmer 1 0 0 0 1 1
Schreiber 1 0 0 0 0 1
A.Castro 1 1 2 2 1 1

Funkhouser pitched to 7 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Burrows (Merrifield).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:20. .

