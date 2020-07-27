Kansas City 14, Detroit 6

Kansas City Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 14 13 14 Totals 36 6 9 6 Merrifield 2b 5 3 3 3 Goodrum ss 4 1 1 0 Lopez 2b 0 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 1 Soler rf 4 1 1 2 H.Castro 2b 1 0 0 0 Starling cf 1 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 5 0 0 0 1-Stewart pr 0 0 0 0 Pérez c 4 2 1 1 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Hernandez c 0 0 0 0 Lugo 3b 0 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 4 1 2 2 Mercer 3b-1b 5 1 1 0 Franco 3b 5 2 3 4 Maybin rf 4 1 1 0 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 Reyes lf 4 2 2 2 Mejia lf 1 0 0 0 Romine c 4 0 1 0 Cordero dh 4 2 1 0 Jones cf 4 1 2 3 Phillips cf-rf 4 3 2 2

Kansas City 013 620 002 — 14 Detroit 050 001 000 — 6

E_Mondesi (1), Franco (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Cordero (1), Merrifield (2), O’Hearn (1). 3B_Goodrum (1). HR_Franco 2 (2), Merrifield (1), Pérez (2), Soler (2), Phillips (1), Jones (2), Reyes (1). SF_Schoop (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Montgomery 2 5 5 3 0 1 Griffin, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 McCarthy 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 Staumont 1 2 1 1 0 3 Sparkman 2 2 0 0 0 2 Speier 1 0 0 0 2 1

Detroit M.Fulmer 2 2-3 5 4 4 1 2 Funkhouser, L, 0-1 1 4 5 5 2 1 Burrows 2 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 C.Fulmer 1 0 0 0 1 1 Schreiber 1 0 0 0 0 1 A.Castro 1 1 2 2 1 1

Funkhouser pitched to 7 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Burrows (Merrifield).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:20. .

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.