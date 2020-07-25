Kansas City 3, Cleveland 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 1 7 Merrifield rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Soler dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .167 S.Pérez c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Phillips pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 — McBroom 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .143 Mejia ph-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Franco 3b-1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Starling cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 4 1 4 15 C.Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .250 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1 1 3 .333 Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .000 C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Johnson rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Mercado cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .167 Allen pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — B.Zimmer lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333

Kansas City 200 000 000 1_3 5 0 Cleveland 002 000 000 0_2 4 0

a-sacrificed for McBroom in the 10th.

1-ran for Gordon in the 10th. 2-ran for R.Pérez in the 10th.

LOB_Kansas City 3, Cleveland 8. 2B_Merrifield (1). HR_Soler (1), off Clevinger; S.Pérez (1), off Clevinger. RBIs_Soler (1), S.Pérez (1), Franco (1), Ramírez (0). CS_Lopez (1). SF_Franco. S_Mejia.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Soler); Cleveland 5 (C.Santana, Ramírez, R.Pérez, Lindor). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 2; Cleveland 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Mondesi, Reyes.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer 5 3 2 2 2 7 80 3.60 Kennedy 2 0 0 0 0 1 19 0.00 Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00 Barlow W,1-0 1 1 0 0 2 2 17 0.00 Holland S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 20 0.00

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger 7 4 2 2 0 6 90 2.57 Wittgren 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Karinchak L,0-1 2 0 1 0 1 1 28 0.00

IBB_off Barlow (Johnson). HBP_Holland (B.Zimmer). WP_Singer(2).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:52. .

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.