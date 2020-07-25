Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 2

July 25, 2020 8:12 pm
 
1 min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 5 3 1 7
Merrifield rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Soler dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .167
S.Pérez c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Phillips pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0
McBroom 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .143
Mejia ph-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Franco 3b-1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Starling cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 4 1 4 15
C.Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .250
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1 1 3 .333
Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .000
C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Johnson rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Mercado cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .167
Allen pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
B.Zimmer lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Kansas City 200 000 000 1_3 5 0
Cleveland 002 000 000 0_2 4 0

a-sacrificed for McBroom in the 10th.

1-ran for Gordon in the 10th. 2-ran for R.Pérez in the 10th.

LOB_Kansas City 3, Cleveland 8. 2B_Merrifield (1). HR_Soler (1), off Clevinger; S.Pérez (1), off Clevinger. RBIs_Soler (1), S.Pérez (1), Franco (1), Ramírez (0). CS_Lopez (1). SF_Franco. S_Mejia.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Soler); Cleveland 5 (C.Santana, Ramírez, R.Pérez, Lindor). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 2; Cleveland 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Mondesi, Reyes.

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer 5 3 2 2 2 7 80 3.60
Kennedy 2 0 0 0 0 1 19 0.00
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
Barlow W,1-0 1 1 0 0 2 2 17 0.00
Holland S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 20 0.00
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger 7 4 2 2 0 6 90 2.57
Wittgren 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Karinchak L,0-1 2 0 1 0 1 1 28 0.00

IBB_off Barlow (Johnson). HBP_Holland (B.Zimmer). WP_Singer(2).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:52. .

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year