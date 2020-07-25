Kansas City 3, Cleveland 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|1
|7
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|S.Pérez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Phillips pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McBroom 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Mejia ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Franco 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Starling cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|4
|1
|4
|15
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.333
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Johnson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.167
|Allen pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|B.Zimmer lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|000
|1_3
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|000
|0_2
|4
|0
a-sacrificed for McBroom in the 10th.
1-ran for Gordon in the 10th. 2-ran for R.Pérez in the 10th.
LOB_Kansas City 3, Cleveland 8. 2B_Merrifield (1). HR_Soler (1), off Clevinger; S.Pérez (1), off Clevinger. RBIs_Soler (1), S.Pérez (1), Franco (1), Ramírez (0). CS_Lopez (1). SF_Franco. S_Mejia.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Soler); Cleveland 5 (C.Santana, Ramírez, R.Pérez, Lindor). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 2; Cleveland 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Mondesi, Reyes.
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|7
|80
|3.60
|Kennedy
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
|Rosenthal
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Barlow W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|17
|0.00
|Holland S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|90
|2.57
|Wittgren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Karinchak L,0-1
|2
|
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|28
|0.00
IBB_off Barlow (Johnson). HBP_Holland (B.Zimmer). WP_Singer(2).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:52. .
