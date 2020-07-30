Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

July 30, 2020 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 5 13 5 Totals 33 3 8 3
Merrifield 2b 4 1 0 0 H.Castro ss 3 0 0 0
Soler dh 5 1 3 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 1
Heath pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 2 2 2
Pérez c 5 0 1 1 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 5 0 1 1 Stewart lf 4 0 1 0
Franco 3b 5 0 0 0 Maybin rf 4 0 2 0
Gordon lf 4 2 3 0 Reyes pr 0 0 0 0
Mondesi ss 4 1 3 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0
Cordero rf 2 0 1 1 Romine c 3 0 1 0
McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 Goodrum ph 1 0 0 0
Starling cf 1 0 1 2 Jones cf 3 0 1 0
Phillips cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Kansas City 110 000 120 5
Detroit 100 100 010 3

E_Maybin (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Kansas City 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Soler 2 (2), Gordon (1), Pérez (1), Starling (1). HR_Cabrera 2 (3), Schoop (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Singer 5 5 2 2 2 3
Holland W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Newberry H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Kennedy H,1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Rosenthal S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Nova 5 2-3 8 2 2 0 3
Alexander 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cisnero L,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2
C.Fulmer 1 3 2 2 0 1
Funkhouser 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Cisnero (Merrifield).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:49.

