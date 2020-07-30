Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|5
|13
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Heath pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Pérez c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maybin rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Reyes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McBroom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Starling cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Phillips cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|110
|000
|120
|—
|5
|Detroit
|100
|100
|010
|—
|3
E_Maybin (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Detroit 0. LOB_Kansas City 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Soler 2 (2), Gordon (1), Pérez (1), Starling (1). HR_Cabrera 2 (3), Schoop (3).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Holland W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Newberry H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kennedy H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Rosenthal S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nova
|5
|2-3
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Alexander
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cisnero L,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|C.Fulmer
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Cisnero (Merrifield).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:49.
