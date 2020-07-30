Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 5 13 5 0 7 Merrifield 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .333 Soler dh 5 1 3 0 0 1 .269 Heath pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pérez c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .179 O’Hearn 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .231 Franco 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Gordon lf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .238 Mondesi ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .207 Cordero rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .154 McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Starling cf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .300 Phillips cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 8 3 3 9 H.Castro ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .269 Cabrera dh 4 2 2 2 0 1 .154 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .174 Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .118 Maybin rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278 Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Romine c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Goodrum ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Jones cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .409

Kansas City 110 000 120_5 13 0 Detroit 100 100 010_3 8 1

a-flied out for Cordero in the 6th. b-flied out for Romine in the 9th.

1-ran for Soler in the 9th. 2-ran for Maybin in the 9th.

E_Maybin (1). LOB_Kansas City 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Soler 2 (2), Gordon (1), Pérez (1), Starling (1). HR_Cabrera (2), off Singer; Schoop (3), off Singer; Cabrera (3), off Kennedy. RBIs_O’Hearn (3), Cordero (1), Pérez (4), Starling 2 (3), Cabrera 2 (4), Schoop (7).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Merrifield 2, Franco 2, McBroom); Detroit 2 (Candelario, Jones). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 15; Detroit 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Pérez, Phillips, O’Hearn 2. GIDP_Schoop.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer 5 5 2 2 2 3 82 3.60 Holland W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 0.00 Newberry H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00 Kennedy H,1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 12 4.15 Rosenthal S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova 5 2-3 8 2 2 0 3 82 4.22 Alexander 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.25 Cisnero L,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 4.50 C.Fulmer 1 3 2 2 0 1 14 9.00 Funkhouser 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 22.50

Inherited runners-scored_Kennedy 1-0, Alexander 2-0. HBP_Cisnero (Merrifield).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:49.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.