...

Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

July 30, 2020 10:20 pm
 
1 min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 5 13 5 0 7
Merrifield 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .333
Soler dh 5 1 3 0 0 1 .269
Heath pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pérez c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .179
O’Hearn 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .231
Franco 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Gordon lf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .238
Mondesi ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .207
Cordero rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .154
McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Starling cf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .300
Phillips cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 8 3 3 9
H.Castro ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .269
Cabrera dh 4 2 2 2 0 1 .154
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .174
Stewart lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .118
Maybin rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278
Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Romine c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Goodrum ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Jones cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .409
Kansas City 110 000 120_5 13 0
Detroit 100 100 010_3 8 1

a-flied out for Cordero in the 6th. b-flied out for Romine in the 9th.

1-ran for Soler in the 9th. 2-ran for Maybin in the 9th.

E_Maybin (1). LOB_Kansas City 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Soler 2 (2), Gordon (1), Pérez (1), Starling (1). HR_Cabrera (2), off Singer; Schoop (3), off Singer; Cabrera (3), off Kennedy. RBIs_O’Hearn (3), Cordero (1), Pérez (4), Starling 2 (3), Cabrera 2 (4), Schoop (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Merrifield 2, Franco 2, McBroom); Detroit 2 (Candelario, Jones). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 15; Detroit 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Pérez, Phillips, O’Hearn 2. GIDP_Schoop.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer 5 5 2 2 2 3 82 3.60
Holland W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 0.00
Newberry H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00
Kennedy H,1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 12 4.15
Rosenthal S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 0.00
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova 5 2-3 8 2 2 0 3 82 4.22
Alexander 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.25
Cisnero L,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 4.50
C.Fulmer 1 3 2 2 0 1 14 9.00
Funkhouser 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 22.50

Inherited runners-scored_Kennedy 1-0, Alexander 2-0. HBP_Cisnero (Merrifield).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:49.

