Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|5
|13
|5
|0
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Soler dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Heath pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pérez c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.179
|O’Hearn 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Gordon lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Cordero rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.154
|McBroom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Starling cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Phillips cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|3
|9
|
|H.Castro ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Cabrera dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.154
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.174
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Maybin rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Reyes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Goodrum ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.409
|Kansas City
|110
|000
|120_5
|13
|0
|Detroit
|100
|100
|010_3
|8
|1
a-flied out for Cordero in the 6th. b-flied out for Romine in the 9th.
1-ran for Soler in the 9th. 2-ran for Maybin in the 9th.
E_Maybin (1). LOB_Kansas City 9, Detroit 6. 2B_Soler 2 (2), Gordon (1), Pérez (1), Starling (1). HR_Cabrera (2), off Singer; Schoop (3), off Singer; Cabrera (3), off Kennedy. RBIs_O’Hearn (3), Cordero (1), Pérez (4), Starling 2 (3), Cabrera 2 (4), Schoop (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Merrifield 2, Franco 2, McBroom); Detroit 2 (Candelario, Jones). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 15; Detroit 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Pérez, Phillips, O’Hearn 2. GIDP_Schoop.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, O’Hearn).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|82
|3.60
|Holland W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Newberry H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
|Kennedy H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|4.15
|Rosenthal S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova
|5
|2-3
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|82
|4.22
|Alexander
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.25
|Cisnero L,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|4.50
|C.Fulmer
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|9.00
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|22.50
Inherited runners-scored_Kennedy 1-0, Alexander 2-0. HBP_Cisnero (Merrifield).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:49.
