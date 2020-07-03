Listen Live Sports

Kenyan runner Wilson Kipsang banned for missing doping tests

July 3, 2020 10:10 am
 
MONACO (AP) — Former marathon world record holder Wilson Kipsang was banned for four years Friday after a series of missed doping tests.

A ruling published by the Athletics Integrity Unit states that the Kenyan runner was found to have missed three tests and failed to provide timely information on his whereabouts on a fourth occasion, all in 2018 and 2019.

Kipsang was also found to have tampered with the doping control process by making false claims in relation to two of the missed tests.

Kipsang won the bronze medal in the marathon at the 2012 London Olympics and broke the world record the following year in Berlin. He held the record until Dennis Kimetto bettered his time the year after.

Kipsang has also won the London Marathon twice and the New York and Tokyo Marathons once each.

His ban is dated from Jan. 10.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

