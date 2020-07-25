Korn Ferry Tour-Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper

Saturday At Highland Springs Country Club Springfield, Mo. Purse: $650,000 Yardage: 7,115; Par: 72 Third Round Brandon Wu 67-63-68—198 José de Jesús Rodríguez 66-69-66—201 Daniel Sutton 66-67-68—201 Michael Arnaud 66-65-70—201 Brandon Harkins 71-65-66—202 Davis Riley 67-70-65—202 Chad Ramey 68-67-67—202 Dan McCarthy 66-66-70—202 Zecheng Dou 68-67-68—203 Jamie Arnold 65-70-68—203 Max McGreevy 64-68-71—203 Taylor Moore 66-71-67—204 Billy Kennerly 67-69-68—204 Anders Albertson 72-63-69—204 Rick Lamb 64-69-71—204 Kent Bulle 67-71-67—205 Will Zalatoris 67-71-67—205 Adam Svensson 67-70-68—205 David Kocher 67-69-69—205 Andy Pope 69-66-70—205 Dawson Armstrong 66-68-71—205 Austen Truslow 69-70-67—206 Jonathan Randolph 67-72-67—206 Kyle Reifers 69-71-66—206 Daniel Miernicki 70-65-71—206 Augusto Núñez 70-70-66—206 Greg Yates 70-68-69—207 Braden Thornberry 67-71-69—207 Sean Kelly 70-69-68—207 Robby Ormand 71-68-68—207 Rodrigo Lee 67-68-72—207 Martin Piller 66-70-71—207 Oscar Fraustro 67-68-72—207 Sebastián Vázquez 65-70-72—207 Will Cannon 71-67-70—208 Conrad Shindler 68-70-70—208 Charlie Saxon 68-70-70—208 Yuwa Kosaihira 67-69-72—208 Curtis Thompson 71-67-71—209 Cyril Bouniol 70-68-71—209 Dylan Wu 68-70-71—209 Matthew Campbell 66-71-72—209 Steve Marino 69-70-70—209 Chandler Phillips 72-68-69—209 Tag Ridings 72-66-72—210 Nick Hardy 72-67-71—210 Matt Gilchrest 71-68-71—210 Nick Voke 71-68-71—210 Luke Kwon 70-66-74—210 John Somers 71-69-70—210 Dawie van der Walt 70-70-70—210 Tyrone Van Aswegen 71-69-70—210 Rico Hoey 71-69-70—210 James Nicholas 67-72-72—211 Eric Cole 69-70-72—211 Nicholas Lindheim 71-69-71—211 Evan Harmeling 68-72-71—211 Ryan Siegler 72-68-71—211 Paul Haley II 69-70-73—212 Callum Tarren 68-71-73—212 Chris Thompson 69-70-74—213 Carl Yuan 73-67-73—213 Steven Alker 73-67-73—213 Andres Gonzales 70-70-73—213 Brian Campbell 73-65-76—214 Andre Metzger 71-68-75—214 Blake Trimble 73-67-74—214 Stuart Macdonald 71-69-75—215 Byron Meth 73-67-77—217

