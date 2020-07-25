Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Korn Ferry Tour-Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper

July 25, 2020 3:25 pm
 
1 min read
      
Saturday
At Highland Springs Country Club
Springfield, Mo.
Purse: $650,000
Yardage: 7,115; Par: 72
Third Round
Brandon Wu 67-63-68—198
José de Jesús Rodríguez 66-69-66—201
Daniel Sutton 66-67-68—201
Michael Arnaud 66-65-70—201
Brandon Harkins 71-65-66—202
Davis Riley 67-70-65—202
Chad Ramey 68-67-67—202
Dan McCarthy 66-66-70—202
Zecheng Dou 68-67-68—203
Jamie Arnold 65-70-68—203
Max McGreevy 64-68-71—203
Taylor Moore 66-71-67—204
Billy Kennerly 67-69-68—204
Anders Albertson 72-63-69—204
Rick Lamb 64-69-71—204
Kent Bulle 67-71-67—205
Will Zalatoris 67-71-67—205
Adam Svensson 67-70-68—205
David Kocher 67-69-69—205
Andy Pope 69-66-70—205
Dawson Armstrong 66-68-71—205
Austen Truslow 69-70-67—206
Jonathan Randolph 67-72-67—206
Kyle Reifers 69-71-66—206
Daniel Miernicki 70-65-71—206
Augusto Núñez 70-70-66—206
Greg Yates 70-68-69—207
Braden Thornberry 67-71-69—207
Sean Kelly 70-69-68—207
Robby Ormand 71-68-68—207
Rodrigo Lee 67-68-72—207
Martin Piller 66-70-71—207
Oscar Fraustro 67-68-72—207
Sebastián Vázquez 65-70-72—207
Will Cannon 71-67-70—208
Conrad Shindler 68-70-70—208
Charlie Saxon 68-70-70—208
Yuwa Kosaihira 67-69-72—208
Curtis Thompson 71-67-71—209
Cyril Bouniol 70-68-71—209
Dylan Wu 68-70-71—209
Matthew Campbell 66-71-72—209
Steve Marino 69-70-70—209
Chandler Phillips 72-68-69—209
Tag Ridings 72-66-72—210
Nick Hardy 72-67-71—210
Matt Gilchrest 71-68-71—210
Nick Voke 71-68-71—210
Luke Kwon 70-66-74—210
John Somers 71-69-70—210
Dawie van der Walt 70-70-70—210
Tyrone Van Aswegen 71-69-70—210
Rico Hoey 71-69-70—210
James Nicholas 67-72-72—211
Eric Cole 69-70-72—211
Nicholas Lindheim 71-69-71—211
Evan Harmeling 68-72-71—211
Ryan Siegler 72-68-71—211
Paul Haley II 69-70-73—212
Callum Tarren 68-71-73—212
Chris Thompson 69-70-74—213
Carl Yuan 73-67-73—213
Steven Alker 73-67-73—213
Andres Gonzales 70-70-73—213
Brian Campbell 73-65-76—214
Andre Metzger 71-68-75—214
Blake Trimble 73-67-74—214
Stuart Macdonald 71-69-75—215
Byron Meth 73-67-77—217

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year