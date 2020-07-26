Korn Ferry Tour-Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper

|Sunday
|At Highland Springs Country Club
|Springfield, Mo.
|Purse: $650,000
|Yardage: 7,115; Par: 72
|Final Round
|Max McGreevy, $117,000
|64-68-71-64—267
|José de Jesús Rodríguez, $58,500
|66-69-66-67—268
|Chad Ramey, $39,000
|68-67-67-67—269
|Daniel Sutton, $29,250
|66-67-68-69—270
|Anders Albertson, $21,775
|72-63-69-67—271
|Dan McCarthy, $21,775
|66-66-70-69—271
|Taylor Moore, $21,775
|66-71-67-67—271
|Austen Truslow, $21,775
|69-70-67-65—271
|Michael Arnaud, $15,490
|66-65-70-71—272
|Jonathan Randolph, $15,490
|67-72-67-66—272
|Davis Riley, $15,490
|67-70-65-70—272
|Brandon Wu, $15,490
|67-63-68-74—272
|Dylan Wu, $15,490
|68-70-71-63—272
|Zecheng Dou, $11,700
|68-67-68-70—273
|Billy Kennerly, $11,700
|67-69-68-69—273
|Will Zalatoris, $11,700
|67-71-67-68—273
|Paul Haley II, $9,425
|69-70-73-62—274
|Brandon Harkins, $9,425
|71-65-66-72—274
|Adam Svensson, $9,425
|67-70-68-69—274
|Greg Yates, $9,425
|70-68-69-67—274
|Martin Piller, $6,447
|66-70-71-68—275
|Jamie Arnold, $6,447
|65-70-68-72—275
|Steve Marino, $6,447
|69-70-70-66—275
|Robby Ormand, $6,447
|71-68-68-68—275
|Andy Pope, $6,447
|69-66-70-70—275
|Kyle Reifers, $6,447
|69-71-66-69—275
|John Somers, $6,447
|71-69-70-65—275
|Rico Hoey, $4,566
|71-69-70-66—276
|Sean Kelly, $4,566
|70-69-68-69—276
|David Kocher, $4,566
|67-69-69-71—276
|Rick Lamb, $4,566
|64-69-71-72—276
|Braden Thornberry, $4,566
|67-71-69-69—276
|Dawie van der Walt, $4,566
|70-70-70-66—276
|Nicholas Lindheim, $3,868
|71-69-71-66—277
|Augusto Núñez, $3,868
|70-70-66-71—277
|Tyrone Van Aswegen, $3,868
|71-69-70-67—277
|Nick Voke, $3,868
|71-68-71-67—277
|Will Cannon, $3,326
|71-67-70-70—278
|Sebastián Vázquez, $3,326
|65-70-72-71—278
|Dawson Armstrong, $3,326
|66-68-71-73—278
|Matthew Campbell, $3,326
|66-71-72-69—278
|Rodrigo Lee, $3,326
|67-68-72-71—278
|Daniel Miernicki, $3,326
|70-65-71-72—278
|Yuwa Kosaihira, $2,998
|67-69-72-71—279
|Curtis Thompson, $2,998
|71-67-71-70—279
|Matt Gilchrest, $2,998
|71-68-71-69—279
|Chris Thompson, $2,998
|69-70-74-66—279
|Oscar Fraustro, $2,806
|67-68-72-73—280
|Charlie Saxon, $2,806
|68-70-70-72—280
|Kent Bulle, $2,806
|67-71-67-75—280
|Brian Campbell, $2,806
|73-65-76-66—280
|Chandler Phillips, $2,806
|72-68-69-71—280
|Callum Tarren, $2,806
|68-71-73-68—280
|Carl Yuan, $2,806
|73-67-73-67—280
|Andres Gonzales, $2,724
|70-70-73-68—281
|Tag Ridings, $2,724
|72-66-72-71—281
|Nick Hardy, $2,691
|72-67-71-72—282
|Byron Meth, $2,691
|73-67-77-65—282
|Blake Trimble, $2,691
|73-67-74-68—282
|Cyril Bouniol, $2,633
|70-68-71-74—283
|Evan Harmeling, $2,633
|68-72-71-72—283
|Luke Kwon, $2,633
|70-66-74-73—283
|Andre Metzger, $2,633
|71-68-75-69—283
|Conrad Shindler, $2,633
|68-70-70-75—283
|Ryan Siegler, $2,633
|72-68-71-72—283
|Eric Cole, $2,587
|69-70-72-73—284
|Steven Alker, $2,574
|73-67-73-72—285
|Stuart Macdonald, $2,561
|71-69-75-71—286
|James Nicholas, $2,548
|67-72-72-78—289
