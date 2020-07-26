Korn Ferry Tour-Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper

Sunday At Highland Springs Country Club Springfield, Mo. Purse: $650,000 Yardage: 7,115; Par: 72 Final Round Max McGreevy, $117,000 64-68-71-64—267 José de Jesús Rodríguez, $58,500 66-69-66-67—268 Chad Ramey, $39,000 68-67-67-67—269 Daniel Sutton, $29,250 66-67-68-69—270 Anders Albertson, $21,775 72-63-69-67—271 Dan McCarthy, $21,775 66-66-70-69—271 Taylor Moore, $21,775 66-71-67-67—271 Austen Truslow, $21,775 69-70-67-65—271 Michael Arnaud, $15,490 66-65-70-71—272 Jonathan Randolph, $15,490 67-72-67-66—272 Davis Riley, $15,490 67-70-65-70—272 Brandon Wu, $15,490 67-63-68-74—272 Dylan Wu, $15,490 68-70-71-63—272 Zecheng Dou, $11,700 68-67-68-70—273 Billy Kennerly, $11,700 67-69-68-69—273 Will Zalatoris, $11,700 67-71-67-68—273 Paul Haley II, $9,425 69-70-73-62—274 Brandon Harkins, $9,425 71-65-66-72—274 Adam Svensson, $9,425 67-70-68-69—274 Greg Yates, $9,425 70-68-69-67—274 Martin Piller, $6,447 66-70-71-68—275 Jamie Arnold, $6,447 65-70-68-72—275 Steve Marino, $6,447 69-70-70-66—275 Robby Ormand, $6,447 71-68-68-68—275 Andy Pope, $6,447 69-66-70-70—275 Kyle Reifers, $6,447 69-71-66-69—275 John Somers, $6,447 71-69-70-65—275 Rico Hoey, $4,566 71-69-70-66—276 Sean Kelly, $4,566 70-69-68-69—276 David Kocher, $4,566 67-69-69-71—276 Rick Lamb, $4,566 64-69-71-72—276 Braden Thornberry, $4,566 67-71-69-69—276 Dawie van der Walt, $4,566 70-70-70-66—276 Nicholas Lindheim, $3,868 71-69-71-66—277 Augusto Núñez, $3,868 70-70-66-71—277 Tyrone Van Aswegen, $3,868 71-69-70-67—277 Nick Voke, $3,868 71-68-71-67—277 Will Cannon, $3,326 71-67-70-70—278 Sebastián Vázquez, $3,326 65-70-72-71—278 Dawson Armstrong, $3,326 66-68-71-73—278 Matthew Campbell, $3,326 66-71-72-69—278 Rodrigo Lee, $3,326 67-68-72-71—278 Daniel Miernicki, $3,326 70-65-71-72—278 Yuwa Kosaihira, $2,998 67-69-72-71—279 Curtis Thompson, $2,998 71-67-71-70—279 Matt Gilchrest, $2,998 71-68-71-69—279 Chris Thompson, $2,998 69-70-74-66—279 Oscar Fraustro, $2,806 67-68-72-73—280 Charlie Saxon, $2,806 68-70-70-72—280 Kent Bulle, $2,806 67-71-67-75—280 Brian Campbell, $2,806 73-65-76-66—280 Chandler Phillips, $2,806 72-68-69-71—280 Callum Tarren, $2,806 68-71-73-68—280 Carl Yuan, $2,806 73-67-73-67—280 Andres Gonzales, $2,724 70-70-73-68—281 Tag Ridings, $2,724 72-66-72-71—281 Nick Hardy, $2,691 72-67-71-72—282 Byron Meth, $2,691 73-67-77-65—282 Blake Trimble, $2,691 73-67-74-68—282 Cyril Bouniol, $2,633 70-68-71-74—283 Evan Harmeling, $2,633 68-72-71-72—283 Luke Kwon, $2,633 70-66-74-73—283 Andre Metzger, $2,633 71-68-75-69—283 Conrad Shindler, $2,633 68-70-70-75—283 Ryan Siegler, $2,633 72-68-71-72—283 Eric Cole, $2,587 69-70-72-73—284 Steven Alker, $2,574 73-67-73-72—285 Stuart Macdonald, $2,561 71-69-75-71—286 James Nicholas, $2,548 67-72-72-78—289

