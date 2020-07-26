Listen Live Sports

Korn Ferry Tour-Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper

July 26, 2020 3:26 pm
 
Sunday
At Highland Springs Country Club
Springfield, Mo.
Purse: $650,000
Yardage: 7,115; Par: 72
Final Round
Max McGreevy, $117,000 64-68-71-64—267
José de Jesús Rodríguez, $58,500 66-69-66-67—268
Chad Ramey, $39,000 68-67-67-67—269
Daniel Sutton, $29,250 66-67-68-69—270
Anders Albertson, $21,775 72-63-69-67—271
Dan McCarthy, $21,775 66-66-70-69—271
Taylor Moore, $21,775 66-71-67-67—271
Austen Truslow, $21,775 69-70-67-65—271
Michael Arnaud, $15,490 66-65-70-71—272
Jonathan Randolph, $15,490 67-72-67-66—272
Davis Riley, $15,490 67-70-65-70—272
Brandon Wu, $15,490 67-63-68-74—272
Dylan Wu, $15,490 68-70-71-63—272
Zecheng Dou, $11,700 68-67-68-70—273
Billy Kennerly, $11,700 67-69-68-69—273
Will Zalatoris, $11,700 67-71-67-68—273
Paul Haley II, $9,425 69-70-73-62—274
Brandon Harkins, $9,425 71-65-66-72—274
Adam Svensson, $9,425 67-70-68-69—274
Greg Yates, $9,425 70-68-69-67—274
Martin Piller, $6,447 66-70-71-68—275
Jamie Arnold, $6,447 65-70-68-72—275
Steve Marino, $6,447 69-70-70-66—275
Robby Ormand, $6,447 71-68-68-68—275
Andy Pope, $6,447 69-66-70-70—275
Kyle Reifers, $6,447 69-71-66-69—275
John Somers, $6,447 71-69-70-65—275
Rico Hoey, $4,566 71-69-70-66—276
Sean Kelly, $4,566 70-69-68-69—276
David Kocher, $4,566 67-69-69-71—276
Rick Lamb, $4,566 64-69-71-72—276
Braden Thornberry, $4,566 67-71-69-69—276
Dawie van der Walt, $4,566 70-70-70-66—276
Nicholas Lindheim, $3,868 71-69-71-66—277
Augusto Núñez, $3,868 70-70-66-71—277
Tyrone Van Aswegen, $3,868 71-69-70-67—277
Nick Voke, $3,868 71-68-71-67—277
Will Cannon, $3,326 71-67-70-70—278
Sebastián Vázquez, $3,326 65-70-72-71—278
Dawson Armstrong, $3,326 66-68-71-73—278
Matthew Campbell, $3,326 66-71-72-69—278
Rodrigo Lee, $3,326 67-68-72-71—278
Daniel Miernicki, $3,326 70-65-71-72—278
Yuwa Kosaihira, $2,998 67-69-72-71—279
Curtis Thompson, $2,998 71-67-71-70—279
Matt Gilchrest, $2,998 71-68-71-69—279
Chris Thompson, $2,998 69-70-74-66—279
Oscar Fraustro, $2,806 67-68-72-73—280
Charlie Saxon, $2,806 68-70-70-72—280
Kent Bulle, $2,806 67-71-67-75—280
Brian Campbell, $2,806 73-65-76-66—280
Chandler Phillips, $2,806 72-68-69-71—280
Callum Tarren, $2,806 68-71-73-68—280
Carl Yuan, $2,806 73-67-73-67—280
Andres Gonzales, $2,724 70-70-73-68—281
Tag Ridings, $2,724 72-66-72-71—281
Nick Hardy, $2,691 72-67-71-72—282
Byron Meth, $2,691 73-67-77-65—282
Blake Trimble, $2,691 73-67-74-68—282
Cyril Bouniol, $2,633 70-68-71-74—283
Evan Harmeling, $2,633 68-72-71-72—283
Luke Kwon, $2,633 70-66-74-73—283
Andre Metzger, $2,633 71-68-75-69—283
Conrad Shindler, $2,633 68-70-70-75—283
Ryan Siegler, $2,633 72-68-71-72—283
Eric Cole, $2,587 69-70-72-73—284
Steven Alker, $2,574 73-67-73-72—285
Stuart Macdonald, $2,561 71-69-75-71—286
James Nicholas, $2,548 67-72-72-78—289

