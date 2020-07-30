Kyle Seager, Dylan Moore propel Mariners past Angels 10-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Seager drove in three runs, Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer and the Seattle Mariners rallied from two late deficits for a 10-7 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Moore connected during the Mariners’ five-run sixth, and Seager put the Mariners ahead for good with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning of Seattle’s second victory of the season.

“It was a fun game,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Obviously we did a lot of things well in the batter’s box tonight. Ton of pressure on them. We really did dominate the strike zone.”

Shohei Ohtani had a three-run homer, Mike Trout got three hits and Justin Upton hit his 300th career homer for the Angels, who have lost four of six.

Advertisement

“Obviously it’s not the start we want, but we’ve got another game tomorrow we’ve got to try to win,” Upton said. “It’s not the best start, but we can easily pull ourselves out of it.”

Brian Goodwin homered and added a two-run double that put the Angels ahead in the sixth shortly after they blew a three-run lead. Seattle surged back in front by battering Los Angeles’ bullpen, which flopped mightily in a game featuring four lead changes.

New Angels relievers Mike Mayers, Jacob Barnes and Ryan Buchter all struggled, yielding a combined seven runs, six hits and three walks while getting only three outs.

“A lot of the bullpen had a tough night, and that’s what we have to get ironed out,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “They’ll be back out there very shortly. We have a lot of confidence. We had what we wanted, but it just did not work out.”

The Angels’ bullpen yielded eight runs — one more than it had given up in LA’s first five games combined.

The Mariners made their decisive rally in the seventh against Barnes (0-1), who couldn’t record an out. Kyle Lewis, who had three hits, tied it with a bases-loaded groundout off Ty Buttrey, and Seager’s RBI flyout put Seattle ahead 8-7.

J.P. Crawford added a two-run single off Buchter in the eighth after a gritty 10-pitch at-bat.

Bryan Shaw (1-0) allowed five baserunners and gave up three runs in the sixth, yet still got his first win since joining the Mariners last week. Dan Altavilla pitched the ninth for his first save.

QUICK HOOK?

Andrew Heaney pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning, but the Mariners capitalized after Maddon pulled his opening day starter rather quickly for the second straight outing.

“It just looked like he had lost his rhythm,” Maddon said. “His velocity was coming down. It really made all the sense in the world to do that.”

Seattle quickly battered Mayers for four hits and four runs. Moore cleared the bases with his first homer of the season, putting the Mariners up 6-4.

“I felt fine,” said Heaney, who was pulled after only 64 pitches. “I was a little surprised to see Joe making his way out. … I was mentally and physically ready to start breaking those guys down.”

J-UP’S JACK

Upton connected in the sixth, becoming the ninth active player with 300 homers. The former No. 1 overall pick is the 149th player in baseball history to reach the mark.

“It was a special night,” Upton said. “I definitely wish we had gotten the win, but I enjoyed that moment.”

OHTANI’S SHOT

Ohtani hit his first homer of the season in the fourth against Justin Dunn. The two-way star had started slowly at the plate and on the mound, but Ohtani put an exceptional swing on Dunn’s 80-mph curve below the strike zone, golfing it 402 feet into the elevated right field stands.

“It obviously caught me by surprise when he hit it,” Dunn said. “I was upset with myself. I kind of got away from my game plan there. That wasn’t what I was trying to do.”

Ohtani’s struggles aren’t over just yet: He went 1 for 5.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Reliever Nick Margevicius left the game in the middle of an at-bat against Ohtani when he bruised his right hip while trying to catch a tailing foul ball. … C Austin Nola could be ready to return Friday for Seattle’s home opener, manager Scott Servais said. Nola was a late scratch Tuesday with a sore right knee.

Angels: LHP Patrick Sandoval was optioned to the alternate training site after starting Los Angeles’ home opener Tuesday. That means RHP Julio Teherán is likely to join the Angels’ rotation next week. Teherán arrived late to Anaheim after testing positive for COVID-19.

UP NEXT

Dylan Bundy (1-0, 1.35 ERA) returns from a sparkling performance in Oakland for his Angels home debut. Seattle’s Marco Gonzales (0-1, 6.23 ERA) will make his seventh career start in Anaheim, where he is 3-0 with a 3.12 ERA.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.