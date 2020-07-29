L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 2 11 Long Jr. 2b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .150 White 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Lewis cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .421 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Marmolejos lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Lopes dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .462 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .313 Moore lf-3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .500 Smith rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .067 Odom c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 10 10 10 8 5 Fletcher ss 3 1 2 0 2 0 .556 Trout cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .211 Rendon 3b 3 2 1 2 2 0 .333 Thaiss 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Upton lf 4 0 0 2 0 1 .100 Hermosillo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Ohtani dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .143 Pujols 1b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .188 Walsh pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 La Stella 2b 2 2 0 0 2 0 .235 Rengifo 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stassi c 3 1 1 3 1 1 .375 Ward rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250

Seattle 000 110 000_2 7 2 Los Angeles 002 312 02x_10 10 2

a-struck out for Odom in the 9th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.

E_Lewis (1), White (1), La Stella (1), Rendon (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Moore (1), Ohtani (1). HR_Lopes (1), off Sandoval; Stassi (1), off Cortes Jr.; Pujols (1), off Cortes Jr.; Rendon (1), off Grotz. RBIs_Lopes (1), Long Jr. (3), Ward (1), Upton 2 (3), Stassi 3 (3), Pujols (1), Ohtani (1), Rendon 2 (2). SB_Smith (1). SF_Upton.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Lewis, Long Jr., Vogelbach); Los Angeles 4 (Ohtani, Ward, Pujols). RISP_Seattle 0 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Long Jr.. LIDP_Trout. GIDP_Seager, Moore.

DP_Seattle 1 (White); Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, La Stella, Pujols; Rendon, La Stella, Pujols).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sheffield L,0-1 3 3 4 4 4 2 67 12.00 Cortes Jr. 2 3 2 2 1 1 37 8.10 Grotz 3 4 4 4 3 2 69 13.50

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sandoval 4 4 2 1 1 4 62 2.25 N.Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 3.38 Buchter W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.00 Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Middleton 1 2 0 0 0 3 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cortes Jr. 2-2, N.Ramirez 2-1. HBP_Cortes Jr. (La Stella). WP_Grotz. PB_Odom (1).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:15. .

