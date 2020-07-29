Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 2

July 29, 2020 1:56 am
 
1 min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 2 2 11
Long Jr. 2b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .150
White 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Lewis cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .421
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Marmolejos lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Lopes dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .462
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .313
Moore lf-3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .500
Smith rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .067
Odom c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 10 10 10 8 5
Fletcher ss 3 1 2 0 2 0 .556
Trout cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .211
Rendon 3b 3 2 1 2 2 0 .333
Thaiss 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Upton lf 4 0 0 2 0 1 .100
Hermosillo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Ohtani dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .143
Pujols 1b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .188
Walsh pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
La Stella 2b 2 2 0 0 2 0 .235
Rengifo 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stassi c 3 1 1 3 1 1 .375
Ward rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250
Seattle 000 110 000_2 7 2
Los Angeles 002 312 02x_10 10 2

a-struck out for Odom in the 9th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.

E_Lewis (1), White (1), La Stella (1), Rendon (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Moore (1), Ohtani (1). HR_Lopes (1), off Sandoval; Stassi (1), off Cortes Jr.; Pujols (1), off Cortes Jr.; Rendon (1), off Grotz. RBIs_Lopes (1), Long Jr. (3), Ward (1), Upton 2 (3), Stassi 3 (3), Pujols (1), Ohtani (1), Rendon 2 (2). SB_Smith (1). SF_Upton.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Lewis, Long Jr., Vogelbach); Los Angeles 4 (Ohtani, Ward, Pujols). RISP_Seattle 0 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Long Jr.. LIDP_Trout. GIDP_Seager, Moore.

DP_Seattle 1 (White); Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, La Stella, Pujols; Rendon, La Stella, Pujols).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sheffield L,0-1 3 3 4 4 4 2 67 12.00
Cortes Jr. 2 3 2 2 1 1 37 8.10
Grotz 3 4 4 4 3 2 69 13.50
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sandoval 4 4 2 1 1 4 62 2.25
N.Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 3.38
Buchter W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.00
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Middleton 1 2 0 0 0 3 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cortes Jr. 2-2, N.Ramirez 2-1. HBP_Cortes Jr. (La Stella). WP_Grotz. PB_Odom (1).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:15. .

