L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|2
|11
|
|Long Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.150
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Lewis cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.421
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Marmolejos lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Lopes dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.462
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Moore lf-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.067
|Odom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|10
|10
|10
|8
|5
|
|Fletcher ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.556
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Rendon 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.333
|Thaiss 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.100
|Hermosillo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Pujols 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.188
|Walsh pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|La Stella 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Rengifo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.375
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Seattle
|000
|110
|000_2
|7
|2
|Los Angeles
|002
|312
|02x_10
|10
|2
a-struck out for Odom in the 9th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.
E_Lewis (1), White (1), La Stella (1), Rendon (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Moore (1), Ohtani (1). HR_Lopes (1), off Sandoval; Stassi (1), off Cortes Jr.; Pujols (1), off Cortes Jr.; Rendon (1), off Grotz. RBIs_Lopes (1), Long Jr. (3), Ward (1), Upton 2 (3), Stassi 3 (3), Pujols (1), Ohtani (1), Rendon 2 (2). SB_Smith (1). SF_Upton.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Lewis, Long Jr., Vogelbach); Los Angeles 4 (Ohtani, Ward, Pujols). RISP_Seattle 0 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Long Jr.. LIDP_Trout. GIDP_Seager, Moore.
DP_Seattle 1 (White); Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, La Stella, Pujols; Rendon, La Stella, Pujols).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheffield L,0-1
|3
|
|3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|67
|12.00
|Cortes Jr.
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|37
|8.10
|Grotz
|3
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
|69
|13.50
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval
|4
|
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|62
|2.25
|N.Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.38
|Buchter W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Mayers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Middleton
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Cortes Jr. 2-2, N.Ramirez 2-1. HBP_Cortes Jr. (La Stella). WP_Grotz. PB_Odom (1).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:15. .
