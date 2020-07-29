Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 2

July 29, 2020 1:56 am
 
< a min read
      
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 33 10 10 10
Long Jr. 2b 4 0 0 1 Fletcher ss 3 1 2 0
White 1b 3 0 0 0 Trout cf 5 1 1 0
Lewis cf 4 0 2 0 Rendon 3b 3 2 1 2
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Thaiss 3b 0 0 0 0
Marmolejos lf 0 0 0 0 Upton lf 4 0 0 2
Lopes dh 4 1 2 1 Hermosillo lf 0 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 Ohtani dh 5 0 1 1
Moore lf-3b 4 1 2 0 Pujols 1b 4 2 2 1
Smith rf 4 0 0 0 Walsh pr-1b 0 0 0 0
Odom c 2 0 0 0 La Stella 2b 2 2 0 0
Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 0 0 0 0
Stassi c 3 1 1 3
Ward rf 4 1 2 1
Seattle 000 110 000 2
Los Angeles 002 312 02x 10

E_Lewis (1), White (1), La Stella (1), Rendon (1). DP_Seattle 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Moore (1), Ohtani (1). HR_Lopes (1), Stassi (1), Pujols (1), Rendon (1). SB_Smith (1). SF_Upton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Sheffield L,0-1 3 3 4 4 4 2
Cortes Jr. 2 3 2 2 1 1
Grotz 3 4 4 4 3 2
Los Angeles
Sandoval 4 4 2 1 1 4
N.Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Buchter W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0
Middleton 1 2 0 0 0 3

Sheffield pitched to 2 batters in the 4th, Sandoval pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Cortes Jr. (La Stella). WP_Grotz.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:15. .

