L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|1
|6
|
|Fletcher 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Upton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|La Stella 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hermosillo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Simmons ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|8
|
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Pinder 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Allen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Los Angeles
|000
|130
|000_4
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|100_1
|6
|0
LOB_Los Angeles 2, Oakland 6. 2B_Simmons (1), Fletcher (1), La Stella (1), Piscotty (1). HR_Upton (1), off Manaea. RBIs_Upton (1), Simmons (1), Fletcher 2 (3), Grossman (1). SB_Grossman 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Trout, Simmons); Oakland 3 (Allen 2, Olson). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Oakland 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Hermosillo, Chapman. GIDP_Trout, Chapman.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, La Stella, Pujols); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Pinder, Olson).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy W,1-0
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|90
|1.35
|Middleton
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
|Buttrey H,1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|10.80
|Robles S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|7.71
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea L,0-1
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|55
|7.71
|Wendelken
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Luzardo
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|0.00
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 1-1, Wendelken 1-0. HBP_Bundy (Grossman). WP_Middleton.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:27. .
