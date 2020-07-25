Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

July 25, 2020
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 6 4 1 6
Fletcher 3b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .286
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Upton dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .125
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ward rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
La Stella 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Hermosillo lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stassi c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Simmons ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 1 8
Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .000
Laureano cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .667
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Piscotty rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .143
Grossman lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Pinder 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .200
Allen c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Los Angeles 000 130 000_4 6 0
Oakland 000 000 100_1 6 0

LOB_Los Angeles 2, Oakland 6. 2B_Simmons (1), Fletcher (1), La Stella (1), Piscotty (1). HR_Upton (1), off Manaea. RBIs_Upton (1), Simmons (1), Fletcher 2 (3), Grossman (1). SB_Grossman 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Trout, Simmons); Oakland 3 (Allen 2, Olson). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Oakland 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Hermosillo, Chapman. GIDP_Trout, Chapman.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, La Stella, Pujols); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Pinder, Olson).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy W,1-0 6 2-3 3 1 1 0 7 90 1.35
Middleton 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 0.00
Buttrey H,1 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 10.80
Robles S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 7.71
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea L,0-1 4 2-3 5 4 4 0 3 55 7.71
Wendelken 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Luzardo 3 1 0 0 1 2 44 0.00
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 1-1, Wendelken 1-0. HBP_Bundy (Grossman). WP_Middleton.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:27. .

