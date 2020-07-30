Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2

July 30, 2020 12:12 am
 
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 44 4 5 4 3 13
Muncy 1b 5 0 1 0 1 2 .200
Betts rf 6 0 1 1 0 1 .200
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .192
Turner 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Seager ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .320
C.Taylor 2b-lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .211
Pederson lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Hernández ph-2b 3 2 0 0 0 1 .280
Beaty dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Pollock ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Gore pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ríos ph-dh 2 1 1 2 0 1 .333
Barnes c 4 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 2 8 2 7 13
Tucker lf 6 0 1 0 0 4 .188
Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 1 2 .174
Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 1 0 .174
Brantley dh 4 1 2 0 1 0 .435
Mayfield pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 1 .000
Gurriel 1b 5 0 2 0 1 1 .238
Correa ss 5 0 2 1 1 0 .409
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .182
Stubbs c 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Garneau c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Straw cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .200
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .294
Springer ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .048
Los Angeles 010 000 000 010 2_4 5 0
Houston 010 000 000 010 0_2 8 0

a-struck out for Pederson in the 8th. b-doubled for Beaty in the 8th. c-walked for Maldonado in the 9th. d-struck out for Gore in the 11th. e-flied out for Stubbs in the 11th.

1-ran for Pollock in the 8th. 2-ran for Brantley in the 11th.

LOB_Los Angeles 8, Houston 15. 2B_Pollock (2), Betts (2), Brantley (3). HR_Seager (1), off Javier; Ríos (1), off Sneed. RBIs_Seager (3), Betts (3), Ríos 2 (2), Straw (1), Correa (5). SB_Straw 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Bellinger, Muncy, Hernández 2, Turner); Houston 8 (Maldonado, Straw, Tucker, Springer, Mayfield, Garneau). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 15; Houston 3 for 19.

Runners moved up_Barnes, C.Taylor, Reddick, Correa. GIDP_Correa, Brantley.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Hernández, Seager, Muncy; Seager, Hernández, Muncy).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
May 3 1-3 3 1 1 2 3 76 2.35
McGee 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Floro 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Báez 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.70
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Jansen 1 0 0 0 2 1 23 0.00
Alexander 1 2-3 2 1 0 1 1 20 0.00
Santana W,1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 4 33 4.15
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Javier 5 2-3 2 1 1 1 8 82 1.35
B.Taylor 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 30 0.00
Osuna 2 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Sneed L,0-1 2 1-3 2 3 1 2 1 34 2.08
Abreu 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_McGee 2-0, Floro 1-0, Santana 2-0, B.Taylor 2-0. IBB_off Alexander (Bregman), off Sneed (Bellinger). WP_B.Taylor.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_4:44.

