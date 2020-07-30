L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|4
|5
|4
|3
|13
|
|Muncy 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Betts rf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Turner 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.320
|C.Taylor 2b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Hernández ph-2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Beaty dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Pollock ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Gore pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ríos ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|2
|8
|2
|7
|13
|
|Tucker lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.188
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.174
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.435
|Mayfield pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.409
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Stubbs c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Garneau c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Springer ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.048
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000
|010
|2_4
|5
|0
|Houston
|010
|000
|000
|010
|0_2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Pederson in the 8th. b-doubled for Beaty in the 8th. c-walked for Maldonado in the 9th. d-struck out for Gore in the 11th. e-flied out for Stubbs in the 11th.
1-ran for Pollock in the 8th. 2-ran for Brantley in the 11th.
LOB_Los Angeles 8, Houston 15. 2B_Pollock (2), Betts (2), Brantley (3). HR_Seager (1), off Javier; Ríos (1), off Sneed. RBIs_Seager (3), Betts (3), Ríos 2 (2), Straw (1), Correa (5). SB_Straw 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Bellinger, Muncy, Hernández 2, Turner); Houston 8 (Maldonado, Straw, Tucker, Springer, Mayfield, Garneau). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 15; Houston 3 for 19.
Runners moved up_Barnes, C.Taylor, Reddick, Correa. GIDP_Correa, Brantley.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Hernández, Seager, Muncy; Seager, Hernández, Muncy).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|May
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|76
|2.35
|McGee
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Floro
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Báez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.70
|Ferguson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Treinen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Jansen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|0.00
|Alexander
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
|Santana W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|33
|4.15
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier
|5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|82
|1.35
|B.Taylor
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|0.00
|Osuna
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Sneed L,0-1
|2
|1-3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|34
|2.08
|Abreu
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_McGee 2-0, Floro 1-0, Santana 2-0, B.Taylor 2-0. IBB_off Alexander (Bregman), off Sneed (Bellinger). WP_B.Taylor.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_4:44.
