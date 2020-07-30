Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2

July 30, 2020 12:12 am
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 44 4 5 4 Totals 45 2 8 2
Muncy 1b 5 0 1 0 Tucker lf 6 0 1 0
Betts rf 6 0 1 1 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0
Turner 3b 5 0 0 0 Brantley dh 4 1 2 0
Seager ss 5 1 1 1 Mayfield pr-dh 1 1 0 0
C.Taylor 2b-lf 5 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 5 0 2 0
Pederson lf 2 0 0 0 Correa ss 5 0 2 1
Hernández ph-2b 3 2 0 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0
Beaty dh 2 0 0 0 Stubbs c 0 0 0 0
Pollock ph 1 0 1 0 Toro ph 1 0 0 0
Gore pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Garneau c 1 0 0 0
Ríos ph-dh 2 1 1 2 Straw cf 5 0 1 1
Barnes c 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Springer ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 010 000 000 010 2 4
Houston 010 000 000 010 0 2

DP_Los Angeles 2, Houston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Houston 15. 2B_Pollock (2), Betts (2), Brantley (3). HR_Seager (1), Ríos (1). SB_Straw 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
May 3 1-3 3 1 1 2 3
McGee 1 1 0 0 0 1
Floro 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Báez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Treinen 1 1 0 0 0 0
Jansen 1 0 0 0 2 1
Alexander 1 2-3 2 1 0 1 1
Santana W,1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 4
Houston
Javier 5 2-3 2 1 1 1 8
B.Taylor 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Osuna 2 0 0 0 0 1
Sneed L,0-1 2 1-3 2 3 1 2 1
Abreu 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

McGee pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_B.Taylor.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_4:44.

