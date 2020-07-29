Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Dodgers 5, Houston 2

July 29, 2020 12:47 am
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 10 4 Totals 31 2 4 2
Betts rf 4 1 2 1 Springer cf 4 0 0 0
Muncy 1b 4 1 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Turner 3b 4 0 1 1 Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 5 0 1 1 Brantley lf 4 1 1 0
C.Taylor dh 3 0 0 1 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 1 2 0 Correa ss 4 1 3 2
Pollock lf 5 1 3 0 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0
Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 Tucker dh 2 0 0 0
Smith c 4 0 0 0 Toro ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 050 000 5
Houston 010 100 000 2

E_Bregman 2 (2). DP_Los Angeles 0, Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Houston 6. 2B_Betts (1), Correa (2). HR_Correa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Buehler 3 2-3 3 2 2 1 3
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Graterol W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kelly H,1 1 0 0 0 2 1
Ferguson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Treinen H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Jansen S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Houston
Valdez L,0-1 4 1-3 4 3 2 1 2
Paredes 0 2 2 2 1 0
Scrubb 2 2-3 2 0 0 3 2
Rodriguez 2 2 0 0 1 1

Paredes pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

WP_Kolarek, Kelly.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:19. .

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG reservists augment active duty personnel