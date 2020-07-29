Listen Live Sports

L.A. Dodgers 5, Houston 2

July 29, 2020 12:47 am
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 10 4 6 5
Betts rf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .208
Muncy 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .200
Turner 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .421
Bellinger cf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .227
C.Taylor dh 3 0 0 1 2 0 .286
Seager ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .350
Pollock lf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .455
Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .318
Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 4 9
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .050
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .222
Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .421
Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .188
Correa ss 4 1 3 2 0 1 .412
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Tucker dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Toro ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .357
Los Angeles 000 050 000_5 10 0
Houston 010 100 000_2 4 2

a-struck out for Tucker in the 7th.

E_Bregman 2 (2). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Houston 6. 2B_Betts (1), Correa (2). HR_Correa (1), off Buehler. RBIs_Betts (2), Turner (5), Bellinger (2), C.Taylor (2), Correa 2 (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Hernández, Muncy, Pollock); Houston 5 (Reddick, Correa, Toro). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 13; Houston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Seager.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 3 2-3 3 2 2 1 3 56 4.91
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Graterol W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.86
Kelly H,1 1 0 0 0 2 1 18 0.00
Ferguson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 0.00
Treinen H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 0.00
Jansen S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 0.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez L,0-1 4 1-3 4 3 2 1 2 59 4.15
Paredes 0 2 2 2 1 0 14 10.80
Scrubb 2 2-3 2 0 0 3 2 39 0.00
Rodriguez 2 2 0 0 1 1 43 0.00

Paredes pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0, Paredes 3-3, Scrubb 3-1. WP_Kolarek, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:19. .

