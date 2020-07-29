L.A. Dodgers 5, Houston 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|4
|6
|5
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.208
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.421
|Bellinger cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|C.Taylor dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.286
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.350
|Pollock lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.455
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|4
|9
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.050
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.421
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.188
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.412
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Tucker dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Toro ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.357
|Los Angeles
|000
|050
|000_5
|10
|0
|Houston
|010
|100
|000_2
|4
|2
a-struck out for Tucker in the 7th.
E_Bregman 2 (2). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Houston 6. 2B_Betts (1), Correa (2). HR_Correa (1), off Buehler. RBIs_Betts (2), Turner (5), Bellinger (2), C.Taylor (2), Correa 2 (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Hernández, Muncy, Pollock); Houston 5 (Reddick, Correa, Toro). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 13; Houston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Seager.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|56
|4.91
|Kolarek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Graterol W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.86
|Kelly H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|0.00
|Ferguson H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0.00
|Treinen H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|0.00
|Jansen S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|2
|59
|4.15
|Paredes
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|10.80
|Scrubb
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|39
|0.00
|Rodriguez
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|0.00
Paredes pitched to 4 batters in the 5th
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0, Paredes 3-3, Scrubb 3-1. WP_Kolarek, Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:19. .
