L.A. Dodgers 5, Houston 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 10 4 6 5 Betts rf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .208 Muncy 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .200 Turner 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .421 Bellinger cf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .227 C.Taylor dh 3 0 0 1 2 0 .286 Seager ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .350 Pollock lf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .455 Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .318 Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 4 2 4 9 Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .050 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .222 Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .421 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .188 Correa ss 4 1 3 2 0 1 .412 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Tucker dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Toro ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .357

Los Angeles 000 050 000_5 10 0 Houston 010 100 000_2 4 2

a-struck out for Tucker in the 7th.

E_Bregman 2 (2). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Houston 6. 2B_Betts (1), Correa (2). HR_Correa (1), off Buehler. RBIs_Betts (2), Turner (5), Bellinger (2), C.Taylor (2), Correa 2 (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Hernández, Muncy, Pollock); Houston 5 (Reddick, Correa, Toro). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 13; Houston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Seager. GIDP_Seager.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler 3 2-3 3 2 2 1 3 56 4.91 Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Graterol W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.86 Kelly H,1 1 0 0 0 2 1 18 0.00 Ferguson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 0.00 Treinen H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 0.00 Jansen S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 0.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez L,0-1 4 1-3 4 3 2 1 2 59 4.15 Paredes 0 2 2 2 1 0 14 10.80 Scrubb 2 2-3 2 0 0 3 2 39 0.00 Rodriguez 2 2 0 0 1 1 43 0.00

Paredes pitched to 4 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 2-0, Paredes 3-3, Scrubb 3-1. WP_Kolarek, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:19. .

