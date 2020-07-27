Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

LA Rams’ 9 draft picks all sign contracts as testing begins

July 27, 2020 8:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Running back Cam Akers and the Los Angeles Rams’ other eight draft picks have all signed their contracts ahead of training camp.

The Rams announced the nine signings Monday while their rookies, quarterbacks and undrafted free agents reported for the start of camp and coronavirus testing.

Akers will compete with Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown to replace Todd Gurley, who was released in the offseason after five prolific years with the Rams. Akers, the 52nd overall pick, rushed for 2,875 yards and 27 touchdowns in three seasons at Florida State.

Receiver Van Jefferson was the Rams’ other second-round pick. Los Angeles didn’t have a first-round draft choice for the fourth consecutive season.

Advertisement

The Rams’ veterans will report for testing Tuesday, and the players will be together for the first time Saturday at their training complex.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

The Rams’ other draft pick signees were linebacker Terrell Lewis, safety Terrell Burgess, tight end Brycen Hopkins, safety Jordan Fuller, linebacker Clay Johnston, kicker Sam Sloman and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz authorized to administer COVID-19 convalescent plasma