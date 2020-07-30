Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Laotian soccer player banned for life for match-fixing

July 30, 2020 6:40 am
 
< a min read
      

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Asian soccer confederation banned Laos national team player Thipphonexay Inthavongsa on Thursday for life for match-fixing.

The AFC said Inthavongsa was found guilty of conspiring to manipulate the result of an international match between the Hong Kong and Laos on Oct. 5, 2017.

No other details of the ban or the match involved were released. The AFC said the Lao soccer federation had been informed of the decision, and said it will request FIFA to extend the ban worldwide.

___

Advertisement

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
7|30 Successful Debriefings
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Training exercise refines Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations