Las Vegas 100, Atlanta 70

ATLANTA (70)

Billings 2-5 1-3 5, Stricklen 4-5 0-0 10, E.Williams 7-14 2-3 16, Carter 3-11 4-6 11, Laney 4-9 0-0 8, Agnew 0-5 2-2 2, Brewer 1-1 0-0 2, Dietrick 6-13 0-0 13, Jones 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 28-70 9-14 70.

LAS VEGAS (100)

Swords 1-1 3-4 5, Wilson 8-15 5-8 21, McCoughtry 5-9 1-1 12, Allen 5-7 0-1 11, McBride 4-7 4-4 14, Hamby 8-14 2-4 20, Young 2-4 1-2 5, Rodgers 1-4 0-0 2, Warley-Talbert 1-3 2-2 4, Robinson 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 38-71 18-26 100.

Atlanta 21 14 19 16 — 70 Las Vegas 23 24 30 23 — 100

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 5-28 (Stricklen 2-3, Carter 1-3, Jones 1-7, Dietrick 1-8, Laney 0-2, Agnew 0-5), Las Vegas 6-9 (Hamby 2-2, McBride 2-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 25 (Billings 7), Las Vegas 47 (Wilson 11). Assists_Atlanta 12 (Dietrick, Laney 4), Las Vegas 16 (McBride, Swords 3). Total Fouls_Atlanta 24, Las Vegas 14. A_0 (1,500)

