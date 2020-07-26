Listen Live Sports

LeBlanc scheduled to start for Orioles at Red Sox

July 26, 2020 3:05 am
 
Baltimore Orioles (1-1, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (1-1, second in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Red Sox: Ryan Weber (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston hit 245 total home runs with 3.8 extra base hits per game last year.

The Orioles went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Baltimore hit 213 total home runs with 490 total extra base hits last year.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), John Means: (left arm), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

