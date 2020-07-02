Listen Live Sports

Liverpool gets guard of honor from dethroned champ Man City

July 2, 2020 3:40 pm
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool’s players received a guard of honor from Manchester City on Thursday before playing the team they dethroned as Premier League champions.

The tribute came exactly a week after Liverpool ended its 30-year title drought thanks to second-place City losing at Chelsea.

Liverpool was led out by captain Jordan Henderson at the Etihad Stadium, which was empty due to the coronavirus pandemic still preventing fans from attending matches.

Liverpool is due to receive the Premier League trophy for the first time at its final home game of the season later this month against Chelsea.

Liverpool entered the game against City 23 points in front of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Ten minutes into Thursday’s game at the Etihad Stadium, fireworks were set off outside.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

