Los Angeles 81, Connecticut 76

CONNECTICUT (76)

A.Thomas 2-12 6-12 10, Bonner 12-19 8-8 34, Jones 2-6 1-2 5, Holmes 3-9 0-0 6, J.Thomas 3-12 4-6 11, Mompremier 0-1 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-5 0-0 5, Gemelos 1-2 0-0 3, Hiedeman 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 26-73 19-28 76.

LOS ANGELES (81)

Parker 3-6 4-7 10, Ruffin-Pratt 0-4 2-2 2, Ogwumike 6-10 2-2 14, C.Gray 6-18 2-2 15, Williams 3-7 0-0 9, Augustus 6-12 0-0 13, R.Gray 2-2 0-0 4, Cooper 4-9 0-0 8, Sykes 2-4 2-2 6, Wiese 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-72 12-15 81.

Connecticut 18 18 21 19 — 76 Los Angeles 19 22 22 18 — 81

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 5-15 (Bonner 2-4, Gemelos 1-2, J.Thomas 1-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-4), Los Angeles 5-16 (Williams 3-5, C.Gray 1-4, Cooper 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 45 (A.Thomas 18), Los Angeles 36 (Parker 11). Assists_Connecticut 19 (A.Thomas 8), Los Angeles 22 (C.Gray 6). Total Fouls_Connecticut 19, Los Angeles 26.

