Los Angeles FC 1, Orlando City 1

July 31, 2020 10:02 pm
 
Los Angeles FC 0 1 4 1
Orlando City 0 1 5 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Los Angeles FC, Wright-Phillips, 1 (Rossi), 60th minute; 2, Orlando City, Moutinho, 1 (Nani), 90th.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Kenneth Vermeer, Pablo Sisniega; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe.

Yellow Cards_Palacios, Los Angeles FC, 8th; Ruan, Orlando City, 9th; Pereyra, Orlando City, 48th; Perea, Orlando City, 86th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Chris Wattam, Ismail Elfath. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Kenneth Vermeer; Tristan Blackmon, Dejan Jakovic, Mark Anthony Kaye (Francisco Ginella, 65th), Diego Palacios (Jordan Harvey, 77th), Eddie Segura; Eduard Atuesta (Jose Cifuentes, 81st); Latif Blessing, Brian Rodriguez, Diego Rossi, Bradley Wright-Phillips (Danny Musovski, 77th).

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson (Kyle Smith, 80th), Joao Moutinho, Ruan; Jhegson Mendez (Santiago Patino, 89th), Nani, Mauricio Pereyra, Oriol Rosell (Andres Perea, 71st); Tesho Akindele (Daryl Dike, 71st), Chris Mueller (Benji Michel, 46th).

